MainlandChina's PC shipments grew 11% year-over-year (YoY) in 2Q26 to 11.4 million units, according to the latest Omdia data. Desktop shipments surged 42%, offsetting a 2% decline in notebook shipments, with the two categories accounting for 4.3 million and 7.1 million units, respectively. Meanwhile, tablet shipments in mainland China declined 13% to 8.0 million units, amid weaker demand and ongoing supply challenges.

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Mainland China desktop, notebook and tablet shipments, estimates and forecasts, 1Q24-4Q27

Omdia's latest forecast projects mainland China's PC shipments will decline 6% in 2026 to 39.7 million units. Tablet shipments are also expected to fall 10% to 32.5 million units for the full year.

The mainland China PC market outperformed expectations in 2Q, primarily supported by strong commercial demand, with shipments in the segment rising 29%. Growth was driven in large part by a surge in refresh activity linked to China's XinChuang (Information Technology Application Innovation) initiative, which supports the adoption of domestic IT technologies. In contrast, the consumer segment remained relatively weak, with shipments declining 2%.

"Commercial PC demand in mainland China, particularly from large enterprises and government organizations, continues to support growth in the broader market," said Emma Xu, Senior Analyst at Omdia. "Consumer demand has weakened this year following the fading impact of government subsidies and rising prices. However, inventory stockpiling to lock in lower prices and mitigate the risk of further cost increases helped prevent a sharper decline in the consumer segment in 2Q.

"The tablet market faces greater challenges after several years of growth. Consumer demand is weakening, while vendors have less scope to support sales through promotional activity. The market is entering a more mature and stable phase, with penetration at historically high levels and demand increasingly shifting toward replacement cycles rather than first-time ownership," added Xu.

For full-year 2026, Omdia expects mainland China's PC market to decline 6% YoY, with consumer shipments falling 10%. Growth in the commercial segment is expected to partially offset weakness in the broader market. Meanwhile, the tablet market is forecast to contract 10% in 2026, reflecting weak demand and continued supply constraints.

People's Republic of China (mainland) desktop and notebook shipments and annual growth Omdia PC Market Pulse: Q2 2026 Vendor

(company) Q2 2026 shipments Q2 2026 Market share Q2 2025 shipments Q2 2025 Market share Annual growth Lenovo 3.7 32% 3.4 34% 7% Huawei 1.8 16% 1.0 10% 82% iSoftStone 1.4 12% 0.8 8% 71% Apple 1.2 10% 0.7 7% 63% Asus 0.8 7% 0.9 9% -5% Others 2.5 22% 3.4 33% -26% Total 11.4 100% 10.2 100% 11% Note: Unit shipments in millions. Percentages may not add up to 100% due to rounding. Source: Omdia PC Horizon Service (sell-in shipments), August 2026

People's Republic of China (mainland) tablets shipments and annual growth Omdia PC Market Pulse: Q2 2026 Vendor

(company) Q2 2026 shipments Q2 2026 Market share Q2 2025 shipments Q2 2025 Market share Annual growth Huawei 2.1 26% 2.5 28% -18% Apple 2.0 25% 2.2 24% -10% Lenovo 1.2 15% 0.8 8% 63% Xiaomi 0.7 9% 1.2 13% -37% HONOR 0.6 7% 0.8 9% -29% Others 1.4 18% 1.8 19% -19% Total 8.0 100% 9.3 100% -13% Note: Unit shipments in millions. Percentages may not add up to 100% due to rounding. Source: Omdia PC Horizon Service (sell-in shipments), August 2026

People's Republic of China (mainland) PC forecast Omdia PC Forecast: 2024 to 2026 Segment 2024 2025 2026 2025 Annual growth 2026 Annual growth Consumer 23.6 24.1 21.6 2% -10% Commercial 13.3 14.4 13.8 8% -4% Government and education 2.8 3.7 4.3 32% 16% Total 39.6 42.1 39.7 6% -6% Note: Unit shipments in millions. Percentages may not add up to 100% due to rounding. Source: Omdia PC Horizon Service, Forecast, August 2026

People's Republic of China (mainland) tablets forecast Omdia PC Forecast: 2024 to 2026 Segment 2024 2025 2026 2025 Annual growth 2026 Annual growth Consumer 26.4 30.2 26.2 14% -13% Commercial 3.7 4.1 4.6 10% 12% Government and education 1.5 1.7 1.7 16% 3% Total 31.5 36.0 32.5 14% -10% Note: Unit shipments in millions. Percentages may not add up to 100% due to rounding. Source: Omdia PC Horizon Service, Forecast, August 2026

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Omdia, part of TechTarget, Inc. d/b/a Informa TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT), is a technology research and advisory group. Our deep knowledge of tech markets, grounded in real conversations with industry leaders and hundreds of thousands of data points, make our market intelligence our clients' strategic advantage. From R&D to ROI, we identify the greatest opportunities and move the industry forward.

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Contacts:

Fasiha Khan: fasiha.khan@omdia.com

Eric Thoo: eric.thoo@omdia.com