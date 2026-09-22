Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 22.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Auf diese Liste kann man sich nicht einkaufen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.09.2026 06:12 Uhr
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Smart Manufacturing, Shared Opportunities: 2026 World Manufacturing Convention Opens Sept. 20 in Hefei

HEFEI, China, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 World Manufacturing Convention opened Sept. 20 in Hefei, Anhui Province, spotlighting one of China's fastest-growing manufacturing hubs.

Under the theme "Intelligent Manufacturing for a Better Future," the convention provides a forum for ideas and business partnerships, connecting China's manufacturing sector with the global economy.

Opening ceremony and keynote speakers examined how a new wave of technological innovation and industrial transformation is reshaping global manufacturing, focusing on cutting-edge technologies, industry trends and the advances driving that transformation.

"By combining our capabilities through joint research, industry partnerships, shared data spaces and open innovation ecosystems, we can accomplish far more than with any individual technology solution," said Jivka Ovtcharova, a member of Germany's National Academy of Science and Engineering.

Carlos Magariños, global chairman of the Global Alliance of SMEs, returned after two years. "I've watched Chinese companies go from making components to building their own brands," he said. "Now they're becoming far more international." He added that Anhui's rapidly expanding clean energy, electronics and information technology sectors are producing a growing range of advanced, innovative products.

Representing the Office of the President of Côte d'Ivoire, Solange Amichia read the president's congratulatory letter. "For Côte d'Ivoire, industrialization is a strategic imperative, central to achieving our development goals," the letter said. "China, our partner, plays a vital role in our progress."

"The UK is honored to be this year's guest country of honor-reflecting the value we place on deeper ties with Anhui and our commitment to a long-term, stable and strategic UK-China partnership." Speaking in fluent Chinese, British Ambassador to China Peter Wilson drew repeated applause.

"Europe has world-class engineering and deep industrial roots. China has vast manufacturing scale, speed in turning ideas into reality and strong digital and industrial ecosystems. Our strengths differ-and are highly complementary," Ovtcharova said. "Together, we can build a shared future for manufacturing."

The convention unveiled 10 new technologies and products developed in Anhui and at the forefront of their fields in China and beyond, including memory testing equipment, crawler welding robots, wheeled-arm humanoid robots and solid oxide fuel cells.

Agreements were signed for 790 projects totaling 363.41 billion yuan in investment, turning global engagement into tangible business results.

The World Manufacturing Convention offers a window onto Anhui-and a gateway to the wider world.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/smart-manufacturing-shared-opportunities-2026-world-manufacturing-convention-opens-sept-20-in-hefei-302885534.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.