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PR Newswire
22.09.2026 07:06 Uhr
181 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Biome Renewables: BiomeRenewables Announces Allowance of US Patent Application No. 18/942094 Directed to FeatherEdge Windpower Technology

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BiomeRenewables Inc., a Canadian cleantech startup that develops breakthrough technologies for wind turbines, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) allowed their US Patent Application No. 18/942094 titled "STRUCTURE WITH SERRATIONS ADAPTED TO TRAVERSE A FLUID ENVIRONMENT," covering Biome's noise-reducing turbine blade serration technology, FeatherEdge, adding to Biome's IP chest around the technology.

The technology is related to FeatherEdge, a patented innovative double-dip design serration technology for wind turbines inspired by the silent flight of an owl, that reduces aerodynamic noise from turbine blades and increases wind turbine power output. Other aspects of the FeatherEdge technology are covered under additional granted and pending patent rights.

"Reducing noise and improving the performance of individual or multiple wind turbines is of great interest to both original equipment manufacturers, and wind power asset owners," said Ryan Church, CEO and CTO of BiomeRenewables and named inventor on the patent alongside Evan Chou. "We are in the field conducting FeatherEdge projects with customers in North America and Europe, to illustrate the business case improvement. For some customers we can add € 1M of Net Present Value to the turbine."

The newly issued patent strengthens and expands Biome's growing intellectual property portfolio, which includes more than 75 patents in aerodynamic technologies, advanced manufacturing and control systems in 90% of the wind markets globally.

"Investment in innovation and design leveraging principles of biomimicry is both our inspiration and our competitive edge," continues Church. "Biome's intellectual property and patent rights are core strategic assets we protect fully against unauthorized use."

About BiomeRenewables Inc.:
Headquartered in Toronto, Canada with a European office in the Netherlands, BiomeRenewables combines biomimicry and aerodynamic innovation into world-leading technologies, advancing the energy transition by improving the efficiency of renewable energy. www.biomerenewables.com

Media Contact: Ryan Church, CEO / CTO, BiomeRenewables, rchurch@biomerenewables.com / +1 647-988-1695

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/biomerenewables-announces-allowance-of-us-patent-application-no-18942094-directed-to-featheredge-windpower-technology-302885053.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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