The New South Wales (NSW) government has launched consultation on a proposal to introduce Australia's first mandatory solar panel recycling scheme, aiming to ensure valuable solar panel materials are recovered, reused and recycled rather than being dumped. Intended to divert thousands of tonnes of solar panel waste from landfill, the proposed product stewardship scheme would require solar manufacturers and importers supplying regulated PV panels into NSW to help fund collection, recycling and resource recovery across the state. Government data shows NSW is home to more than 1.18 million rooftop ...

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