The United States has surpassed a major clean energy milestone, reaching enough operating solar capacity to power more than 50 million American households. The cumulative national solar footprint now stands at 299.4 GWdc across more than 6.2 million installed systems, meaning solar power generation can now cover the equivalent electricity needs of more than one-third of all households across the country. The national landmark was highlighted in the latest U.S. Solar Market Insight report released by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie. The report reveals that the ...

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