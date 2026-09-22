The UK solar industry added 7 GW of new capacity in three years, with annual additions from 2023 to 2025 reaching levels not seen since 2016. More growth is expected, following successive rounds of record-breaking solar procurement in UK contracts-for-difference (CfD) auctions, and a run of utility-scale plants securing approval through the Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP) planning stream - with roughly 7 GW of capacity greenlit across 17 projects. Decisions on the 400 MW Beacon Fen project and 840 MW Botley West were imminent as pv magazine went to press. Ramped up utility-scale ...

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