Next-generation BSI global shutter sensors for machine vision

Teledyne e2v, a Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) company and global innovator of imaging solutions, today announced Nexora, a new family of CMOS image sensors that delivers high sensitivity, high-speed imaging and low power consumption for demanding machine vision applications.

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Teledyne e2v's Nexora family of backside-illuminated global shutter CMOS image sensors.

Available in 12 MP (4,096 by 3,072) and 16 MP (4,096 by 4,096) resolutions, in both monochrome and color versions, Nexora is designed for applications that require sharp images at very high speeds. These include high-resolution machine vision, intelligent traffic systems, and outdoor surveillance.

At the heart of Nexora is Teledyne e2v's proprietary backside-illuminated (BSI) pixel technology. By positioning the photodiode closer to the incoming light and maximizing the light-sensitive area of each pixel, the sensor achieves higher light-collection efficiency than conventional front-side illuminated (FSI) architectures. This results in quantum efficiency (QE) of up to 73% at 550 nm and 15% at 940 nm, improving performance in challenging lighting conditions and near-infrared applications.

The Nexora family also features Teledyne e2v's 3D-stacked sensor architecture, which integrates multiple functions within a compact, multilayer structure. This approach increases design flexibility while helping camera manufacturers develop smaller, higher-performance imaging systems.

Nexora incorporates a versatile LVDS interface that is compatible with a wide range of FPGAs and image signal processors. It is housed in a compact 23 by 21.5 mm package that is compatible with 29 by 29 mm² cameras and standard C-mount optics.

Rafael Romay, President of Teledyne Vision Solutions, said: "With Nexora, we focused on giving camera manufacturers a new platform that balances image quality, speed and integration simplicity. The result is a sensor family that can support a wide range of current and emerging machine vision applications."

See Nexora at VISION in Stuttgart, Germany, Oct. 6-8, 2026. Visit us in Hall 8, Booth 8B10, or contact us online for more information.

Documentation and samples are available now upon request.

About Teledyne Vision Solutions

Teledyne Vision Solutions offers the world's most comprehensive, vertically integrated portfolio of industrial and scientific imaging technology. Aligned under one umbrella, Teledyne DALSA, e2v CMOS image sensors, FLIR IIS, Lumenera, Photometrics, Princeton Instruments, Judson Technologies, Acton Optics, and Adimec form an unrivalled collective of expertise across the spectrum with decades of experience and best-in-class solutions. Together, they combine and leverage each other's strengths to provide the deepest, widest sensing and related technology portfolio in the world. Teledyne offers worldwide customer support and the technical expertise to handle the toughest tasks. Their tools, technologies, and vision solutions are built to deliver to their customers a unique and competitive advantage.

About Teledyne

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne's website at teledyne.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Jessica.Broom@teledyne.com