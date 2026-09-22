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WKN: A2JRK6 | ISIN: US7223041028 | Ticker-Symbol: 9PDA
Tradegate
22.09.26 | 08:03
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PR Newswire
22.09.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Temu Strengthens Support for Romanian Businesses in Collaboration with ABSL

BUCHAREST, Romania, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Temu has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Association of Business Service Leaders in Romania (ABSL), the country's leading organization representing the business services sector.

The partnership will see Temu take part in ABSL's programs and events, engaging directly with ABSL's community, a network spanning startups to multinational companies operating in shared services, business process outsourcing, IT outsourcing, and R&D.

Temu will also contribute expertise and in-kind support to ABSL's initiatives, reflecting Temu's commitment to becoming a trusted, active participant in Romania's business ecosystem.

"We welcome Temu as an ABSL E-commerce Partner. This collaboration reflects the growing importance of cross-sector cooperation and creates new opportunities to connect expertise from the business services and e-commerce sectors," said Adrian Baron, President of ABSL Romania. "It also provides a valuable platform for dialogue and the exchange of perspectives, supporting the continued development of the broader business community in Romania."

This collaboration aligns with Temu's broader efforts to support local businesses in Europe and address key barriers to growth like complexity, cost, and lack of connection cited by trade associations, chambers of commerce, and industry bodies during discussions with Temu this year.

"Romania has a vibrant business community and we want to help them grow," said a Temu spokesperson. "Through the collaboration with ABSL, we hope to contribute to the business ecosystem in Romania."

Businesses interested in selling on Temu can apply through the seller portal at seller.temu.com.

About Temu

Temu is a global e-commerce platform connecting consumers with millions of manufacturers, brands and business partners. Operating in more than 90 markets worldwide, Temu is committed to providing affordable, high-quality products that enable customers to live better lives.

About ABSL

The Association of Business Service Leaders in Romania (ABSL) is a leading organization representing the business services sector in Romania, gathering high profile companies which conduct business in the area of Shared Services Center (SSC), Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), Information Technology Outsourcing (ITO), Research and Development (R&D) and companies contributing to the sector's growth.

The Association pursues its objectives by fostering collaboration within the sector, conducting industry research, promoting both the industry and the opportunities Romania has to offer, and working closely with public authorities to support the sector's continued development.

ABSL Romania's activities are structured around several key areas: organizing best-practice sharing and networking events, developing industry studies and practical guides, promoting Romania as an investment destination, delivering educational initiatives, and engaging in government relations.

ABSL Romania's community brings together both Romanian and multinational companies, including regional and global leaders in the business services industry.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/temu-strengthens-support-for-romanian-businesses-in-collaboration-with-absl-302885634.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.