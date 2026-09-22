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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.09.2026 08:10 Uhr
169 Leser
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Juniper Research: AppSec Enterprise Spend to Approach $13 Billion Globally by 2031, as Market Leaders Revealed in New Competitor Leaderboard

BASINGSTOKE, United Kingdom, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study by global tech strategists Juniper Research has revealed that application security (AppSec) spend by enterprises will rise by over 16% over the next five years; from $11 billion in 2026.

The Vibe-coding Threat

The research identified vibe coding as a threat that will resurrect a market that is currently stuck in a scan-and-report model. Vibe coding, where AI is used to help create code, introduces basic vulnerabilities back into code, and legacy systems cannot keep up with the vast levels of code it can generate.

An extract from the report, Application Security Market 2026-2031, is available as a free download.

Established Leaders in AppSec

As part of the study, Juniper Research released its 2026 Competitor Leaderboard for AppSec vendors. The three leading vendors identified were:

  1. Veracode
  2. Checkmarx
  3. Black Duck

These vendors share key commonalities including broad AppSec portfolios, automated vulnerability detection, and coverage across the software development lifecycle. Veracode, Checkmarx, and Black Duck are well positioned as enterprises seek to secure increasingly complex codebases, with demand increasing as AI-assisted development accelerates software creation.

Vibe-coding Uncertainty Driving Greater Security Investment

The report urges enterprises to treat vibe coding as a catalyst for higher AppSec spending. Rather than restricting AI coding tools, enterprises should invest in AI-aware AppSec platforms that identify vulnerabilities earlier, also protecting against insecure coding and overlooked dependencies.

Report author Thomas Wilson commented, "Vibe coding will shift AppSec from securing a relatively controlled development pipeline, to continuously securing a much larger and faster-moving volume of AI-generated code; making automation and security-by-design increasingly critical."

The new research suite offers the most comprehensive assessment of the AppSec market to date, including insightful market analysis and in-depth forecasts for over 70 countries. The dataset contains over 43,000 market statistics within a five-year period.

About Juniper Research
Juniper Research is a global tech strategist firm providing consulting, research, data, and forecasting across the fintech, telecoms, identity & security, and emerging tech sectors. For over 20 years, Juniper Research has delivered actionable insights that help industry leaders navigate disruption, seize opportunities, and make confident strategic decisions. www.juniperresearch.com

Press Contact:
Sam Smith, Press Relations
sam.smith@juniperresearch.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b1bd861-2053-4a71-b23a-a4f5d44c6e96


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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