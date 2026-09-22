Uber Freight Expands European Business with New Leadership and Investment

Investment builds on North American customer momentum and growing demand for Uber Freight's 4PL capabilities in Europe

LEUSDEN, Netherlands, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uber Freight today announced plans to expand its European Fourth-Party Logistics (4PL) business, with new investment in operations, dedicated product and engineering resources and a second European location in Krakow, Poland. The company has also appointed Mike Doucleff to lead Europe, reporting directly to CEO Rebecca Tinucci.

The investment builds on momentum with Uber Freight's North American customers, many of which also operate in Europe and are looking to work with fewer logistics partners across their global operations. As Uber Freight grows those relationships in North America, its European business creates an opportunity to do more for the same customers, while also winning new business in the region. That opportunity extends across a European road freight market valued at roughly €440 billion , with trucks moving 13.3 billion tonnes of goods across the EU in 2025 alone. In 2025, Uber Freight doubled the number of new 4PL deals won in Europe.

"Logistics is global by nature, but too often it's managed through disconnected partners and regional silos," said Rebecca Tinucci, CEO of Uber Freight. "The more of that complexity we can bring together, the simpler and more efficient it becomes for customers to run their global supply chains. That's the opportunity we see in Europe."

Investing in Europe

Uber Freight already operates an established 4PL business in Europe, with operations in the Netherlands. The business became part of Uber Freight through its acquisition of Transplace and is distinct from the European freight brokerage business the company sold in 2020.

The company is investing across technology, operations and talent, including dedicated product and engineering resources focused on improving the Transportation Management System (TMS) experience for European shippers.

Uber Freight is also growing customer-facing operations and Customer Service & Success teams and plans to establish a new Control Tower and operations hub in Krakow, Poland, in 2027, expanding its European footprint alongside its existing operations in the Netherlands.

Chemicals are an early focus for growth, with complex transportation networks spanning cross-border road freight, intermodal rail and short-sea shipping. OXEA is one example. The global chemical manufacturer recently selected Uber Freight to manage transportation across the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Europe - Uber Freight's first 4PL engagement designed from the outset to span North America and Europe.

"Our supply chain doesn't stop at a border. With global customers and sourcing locations, we must be connected across regions," said Bret L. Bement, VP, Supply Chain Management at OXEA. "I've worked with Uber Freight before and know what this team can do. We wanted one partner across North America and Europe who wouldn't just manage our transportation, but would also continuously look for ways to improve the network and help us serve our customers more reliably."

Mike Doucleff to lead Uber Freight Europe

To lead its next phase of growth in Europe, Uber Freight has appointed Mike Doucleff as Head of Europe. Doucleff brings more than two decades of experience building businesses across the U.S. and Europe. Most recently, he led the U.S. market entry for Alpitronic, a European manufacturer of high-performance electric vehicle fast-charging systems. He spent the majority of his career at Schneider Electric in commercial and operational leadership roles, ultimately leading its global eMobility business. He has spent nearly two decades living and working in Europe.

"Uber Freight has built a strong foundation in Europe, and I see an enormous opportunity to build on that momentum," said Doucleff. "I've spent much of my career working in Europe and the U.S., and I've seen firsthand what it takes to build and scale a business across markets. I'm excited to bring that experience to Uber Freight and get to work."

Doucleff joins Uber Freight on 28 September.

To learn more about Uber Freight's 4PL capabilities in Europe, visit the website .

About Uber Freight

The world's leading companies trust Uber Freight to run and continuously improve their transportation networks. Combining Managed Transportation, a massive freight marketplace, technology and deep logistics expertise, Uber Freight helps customers make better decisions about their supply chains - lowering costs, improving service and moving goods around the world. Today, Uber Freight manages over $18 billion of freight and serves 1 in 3 Fortune 500 companies, including Del Monte Foods, Nestle and Anheuser-Busch InBev. As part of Uber, Uber Freight brings together deep logistics expertise, technology and a global platform to build what's next in transportation. For more, visit www.uberfreight.com .

For media inquiries, please contact: Sam Hallock, Corporate Communications at Uber Freight, press@uberfreight.com.