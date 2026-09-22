PharmaResearch Officially Launches REJURAN in Hungary, Expanding Its Presence in Europe

Launch symposium at the Museum of Fine Arts, Budapest brings together around 100 aesthetic medicine professionals, with experts from Korea, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary sharing clinical experience

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaResearch, the Korean pharmaceutical company behind the globally recognized skin booster REJURAN, officially launched its portfolio of PN (polynucleotide)-based REJURAN products in Hungary at a symposium in Budapest on September 14, marking another step in the company's continued expansion across Europe.

Held at the Museum of Fine Arts, Budapest-one of Hungary's leading national art institutions-the symposium marked REJURAN's first collaboration with the museum and brought together approximately 100 dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and other aesthetic medicine professionals. The setting provided a distinctive platform for REJURAN to present its clinical experience, treatment philosophy and scientific approach to the local medical community while reinforcing the brand's premium positioning.

The program featured seven speakers from Korea, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, including Korean REJURAN key opinion leaders Dr. Hyun Jun Park and Dr. Kyu Ho Lee. Across a series of scientific sessions, the faculty discussed the role of PN in skin regeneration, clinical applications of REJURAN and treatment approaches informed by their respective clinical experience.

The Korean faculty also presented the different applications within the REJURAN portfolio: REJURAN, designed for broader facial treatment; REJURAN I, developed for delicate areas such as the periorbital region; and REJURAN S, intended for targeted treatment of wrinkles and scars.

Live demonstrations complemented the scientific sessions, giving attendees an opportunity to observe REJURAN treatment protocols and review practical considerations for use in clinical practice.

Interest in skin quality-focused treatments continues to grow within Hungary's aesthetic medicine market alongside established injectable treatments such as botulinum toxin and hyaluronic acid fillers. As patients become increasingly informed about aesthetic procedures, demand has been shifting toward natural-looking results and treatments with limited downtime. Physicians are also showing growing interest in multimodal protocols that combine injectables with energy-based devices and other aesthetic treatments.

Following the launch, PharmaResearch will begin expanding distribution of the three REJURAN products in Hungary in partnership with its local distributor. The company plans to broaden its network of REJURAN clinics and physicians across major cities while supporting clinical adoption through product education and hands-on training.

"This launch represents more than the introduction of REJURAN to a new market," said a PharmaResearch spokesperson. "It gave us the opportunity to share the clinical experience and treatment expertise developed in Korea while engaging directly with physicians in Hungary. We will continue investing in physician education and scientific exchange as we establish REJURAN in Hungary and expand into additional European markets."

About PharmaResearch

PharmaResearch is a pioneering South Korean biopharmaceutical company dedicated to enhancing quality of life through regenerative medicine. Its portfolio spans medicines, medical devices, cosmetics and health supplements, built around its core DOT PDRN and DOT PN technologies, which are protected by multiple patents. PharmaResearch is headquartered in Gangneung, South Korea.

The company is behind REJURAN, its globally recognized PN-based skin booster available in more than 50 countries, and REJURAN COSMETICS, its premium derma-cosmetic brand.

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