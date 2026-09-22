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BI

WKN: A2DPS4 | ISIN: SE0008613731 | Ticker-Symbol: 9II
Frankfurt
22.09.26 | 08:02
0,017 Euro
-5,62 % -0,001
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Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
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BIOVICA INTERNATIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
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BIOVICA INTERNATIONAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
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ACCESS Newswire
22.09.2026 08:50 Uhr
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Biovica International: Biovica Receives First Work Order Under New Master Services Agreement for Phase 1 Oncology Study

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) - Biovica, a company specializing in blood-based cancer monitoring, today announces that it has received the first work order under its recently signed Master Services Agreement with an operating subsidiary of a U.S.-based biotechnology company developing next-generation precision medicines for cancer.

The work order, valued at approximately USD 85,000, covers DiviTum TKa testing in a First-in-Human Phase 1 study evaluating an oral next-generation CDK inhibitor in patients with advanced solid tumors.

DiviTum TKa will be measured at multiple timepoints during treatment to provide longitudinal information on changes in tumor proliferation as the investigational therapy is evaluated across different dose levels.

The study will initially recruit patients outside the United States, and testing under the work order will be performed at Biovica's laboratory in Sweden.

"We are pleased to see our new Master Services Agreement translate into a first clinical project. The use of DiviTum TKa across different dose levels is well aligned with the growing role of pharmacodynamic biomarkers in early oncology drug development. This work order is another step in building a scalable Pharma Services business and strengthening our position as a partner to pharmaceutical companies across oncology drug development programs," said Theis Kipling, CEO of Biovica.

Contact

Theis Kipling, CEO
Telefon: +46 (0) 76 666 36 52
E-post: theis.kipling@biovica.com

Anders Morén, CFO
Phone: +46 73 125 92 46
E-mail: anders.moren@biovica.com

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com

Attachments

Biovica receives first work order under new Master Services Agreement for Phase 1 oncology study

SOURCE: Biovica International



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/biovica-receives-first-work-order-under-new-master-services-agreement-for-phase-1-onc-1225240

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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