Yes Group Management Berhad Inks Underwriting Agreement with Malacca Securities for ACE Market IPO

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / Yes Group Management Berhad ("Yes Group" or the "Company"), the operator of the "Yes Travel" brand and a Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions ("MICE") specialist principally involved in the provision of customised incentive travel solutions as well as event planning and management solutions, has entered into an underwriting agreement with Malacca Securities Sdn. Bhd. ("Malacca Securities") in conjunction with its upcoming listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities").

(From Left) Mr. Too Wai Loon, Executive Director of Yes Group Management Berhad; Ms. Angela Mak Shau Kwan, Managing Director of Yes Group Management Berhad; Ms. Lim Chia Wei, Managing Director of Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd; Mr. Jason Chan, Co-Head, Corporate Finance of Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd

Pursuant to the underwriting arrangement, Malacca Securities will underwrite 31.80 million new shares, comprising 26.50 million new shares made available for application by the Malaysian Public and 5.30 million new shares made available under the Pink Form allocations.

The Group's IPO will comprise a public issue of 91.87 million new shares and an offer for sale of 45.93 million existing shares, representing a total IPO offering of 137.80 million shares.

The public issue and offer for sale will comprise as below:

Public Issue

Malaysian Public: 26.50 million shares or 5.00% of the Company's enlarged issued share capital, with 2.50% made available to public investors and the remaining 2.50% made available to Bumiputera public investors.

Eligible Persons: 5.30 million shares or 1.00% of the enlarged issued share capital will be allocated to eligible directors, employees and persons who have contributed to the success of the Group through Pink Form Allocations.

Private Placement to Bumiputera Investors: 60.07 million shares or 11.33% of the enlarged issued share capital are reserved for private placement to Bumiputera investors approved by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry ("MITI").



Offer for sale

Private Placement to Bumiputera Investors: Offer for sale of 6.18 million shares or 1.17% of the enlarged issued share capital by way of private placement to Bumiputera investors approved by MITI.

Private Placement to Selected Investors: Offer for sale of 39.75 million shares or 7.50% of the enlarged issued share capital by way of private placement to selected investors.



Ms. Angela Mak Shau Kwan, Managing Director of Yes Group said, "The signing of the underwriting agreement reflects our continued progress towards the proposed listing of Yes Group. We are encouraged by the support from Malacca Securities as we move towards becoming a publicly listed company. Our focus remains on strengthening our position in corporate incentive travel and MICE solutions, while building the necessary capabilities to support long-term business expansion."

Ms. Lim Chia Wei, Managing Director of Malacca Securities added, "We are pleased to support Yes Group in its listing journey. The Company has built a business centred on customised incentive travel and event solutions, serving corporate customers through an end-to-end service model. The IPO will provide the Company with greater visibility and financial flexibility as it pursues its business strategies."

Yes Group has demonstrated a strong growth trajectory, with revenue increasing by 82.4% from RM41.39 million in FYE 2023 to RM75.47 million in FYE 2025, while PAT rose by 43.0% from RM5.13 million to RM7.34 million over the same period. This performance is complemented by the positive outlook for Malaysia's MICE industry, supported by continued corporate demand for incentive travel, strong air connectivity and government initiatives to strengthen Malaysia as a business events destination, providing the Group with further opportunities to build on its growth momentum.

Malacca Securities Sdn. Bhd. is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Underwriter and Placement Agent for the IPO.

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ABOUT YES GROUP MANAGEMENT BERHAD

Yes Group Management Berhad ("Yes" or the "Group") is a Malaysia-based MICE solutions provider principally involved in the provision of customised incentive travel solutions, as well as event planning and management solutions. Through its operating subsidiary, Yes Travel & Holidays Sdn Bhd, the Group's business history can be traced back to 2008, beginning with corporate event planning and management before expanding into domestic incentive travel in 2010 and overseas incentive travel in 2014. Supported by its end-to-end service capabilities, ISO 9001:2015-certified operational processes, supplier network and digital travel support through the Yes Travel mobile application, the Group serves corporate customers by curating, organising and delivering customised travel and event experiences. As it continues to grow, Yes aims to strengthen its position in the MICE industry through the establishment of a regional office in the United Kingdom, the development of Yes Academy and the expansion of its MM2H-related services.

For more information, visit https://yestravel.com.my/.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Yes Group Management Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Xinyi Ching

Email: x.ching@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Yes Group Management Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/yes-group-management-berhad-inks-underwriting-agreement-with-malacca-securities-for-ace-mark-1225237