Manila, Philippines, Sept 22, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Corporation ("MC") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Ayala Corporation ("AC"), one of the Philippines' leading conglomerates, to acquire additional shares in AC and further strengthen the strategic alliance between the two companies.The acquisition will be carried out following AC's repurchase of its own shares through a tender offer and other means, with MC's additional investment expected to total approximately JPY 120 billion. The transaction is expected to be completed within FY2026, subject to the necessary regulatory approvals and satisfaction of applicable tender offer requirements. Upon completion, MC's voting interest in AC is expected to increase to 20%.Founded in 1834, AC is one of the Philippines' largest and most respected conglomerates, with a diversified portfolio spanning real estate, financial services, telecommunications, energy, infrastructure, healthcare, retail, and other sectors. Over its long history, AC has played a significant role in the country's economic development and the expansion of its social infrastructure.In 2024, MC and AC entered into a comprehensive alliance agreement. Building on this collaboration, MC and AC jointly invested in Mynt, Inc. ("Mynt"), the operator of GCash, the Philippines' leading consumer finance app.*1The expanded strategic alliance will deepen collaboration across a broad range of C2B businesses,*2 including financial services, telecommunications, and retail, with the goal of enhancing the quality of consumers' daily lives in the Philippines. The two companies will also seek to broaden collaboration across AC's core businesses, including real estate and energy.In the Philippines, where continued population growth and economic development are expected, MC and AC will combine AC's strong business foundation with MC's global network and cross-industry expertise to pursue new business opportunities, enhance corporate value, and contribute to the country's sustainable development.*1 MC holds an indirect interest in Mynt through a 50% investment in AM50 Ventures Inc., an AC subsidiary that owns approximately 13% of Mynt.*2 MC develops its growth strategies by starting with consumer needs, based on the view that consumers ultimately hold the power of choice in today's society, where a wide variety of products and services are available. To emphasize this market-in approach centered on consumer needs, MC refers to businesses commonly described as "B2C" businesses as "C2B" (Consumer-to-Business) businesses.About Ayala CorporationCompany Name: Ayala CorporationHeadquarters: Makati City, PhilippinesRepresentative: Cezar P. Consing, President and CEOBusiness: For over 190 years, Ayala Corporation has been building businesses that enable people to thrive. As one of the largest and most enduring conglomerates in the Philippines, Ayala has established meaningful presence in real estate, banking, telecommunications, and renewable energy. It likewise has a growing presence in healthcare, logistics, mobility, fintech as well as investments in industrial technologies, education, and technology ventures. Ayala manages its corporate social responsibility initiatives through Ayala Foundation.URL: https://ayala.com/MaterialityBased on the Three Corporate Principles, which serve as MC's core philosophy, MC has continued to grow together with society by contributing to the sustainable development of society through its business activities while pursuing value creation. While continuously creating Shared Value guided by the Materiality, a set of crucial societal issues, MC will continue to strengthen its efforts towards sustainable corporate growth. Guided by this Materiality, MC will continue to strengthen its efforts towards sustainable corporate growth. Out of the six material issues relating to "Realizing a Carbon Neutral Society and Striving to Enrich Society Both Materially and Spiritually", this project's activities particularly support "Promoting Stable, Sustainable Societies and Lifestyles" and "Addressing Regional Issues and Growing Together with Local Communities".Inquiry RecipientMitsubishi CorporationTelephone:+81-3-3210-2171Source: Mitsubishi CorporationCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.