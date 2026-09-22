Growth investment supports Xpansiv's M&A strategy, international expansion, and product development

Xpansiv, the leading infrastructure provider for the global energy transition markets, and Verdane, the European growth investment firm, today announced a strategic partnership in which Verdane is leading a major capital raise by Xpansiv. The investment will support Xpansiv's acquisition strategy, continuing the company's expansion into new products, asset classes, and geographies.

Xpansiv provides the registries, marketplaces, and data that underpin energy and environmental commodity markets worldwide. Its platform connects corporations, utilities, and traders to clean power, renewable energy certificates, verified carbon credits, and clean fuel credits, and processes transfers of hundreds of millions of assets annually. Xpansiv's AI-enabled capabilities are accelerating verification, improving auditability, and reducing administrative costs across these markets globally.

"Xpansiv operates the market infrastructure for the global energy transition, and that position strengthens as reporting and compliance obligations widen. Infrastructure of this kind takes years to build, and no one else has assembled it end to end. We look forward to partnering with Xpansiv and helping it scale to meet growing global demand for its platform," said Melanie Campbell, Principal at Verdane.

"Verdane understands what it takes to scale a technology platform internationally," said John Melby, CEO of Xpansiv. "This partnership enables us to move faster on acquiring next-generation solutions to complement our internal innovation, expanding the breadth and depth of what we can offer customers globally."

Xpansiv's proprietary registries support more than 320 GW of renewable generation capacity registered across more than 60 countries. Its registry network represents approximately 4% of total global electricity generation and 7% of renewable energy generation. Approximately 28% of renewable energy certificates (RECs) issued globally in 2025 are managed on the company's registry network.

The partnership builds on a sustained period of acquisition activity. During the last four years, Xpansiv acquired APX, the global leader in energy and environmental registry infrastructure; Evolution Markets, the leading market execution services provider; and Evident, the UK-based innovator and operator of the I-REC(E) registry. The investment led by Verdane is designed to enhance that strategy as the infrastructure layer serving these markets consolidates.

About Xpansiv

Xpansiv is the leading infrastructure provider for the energy transition markets.

The company's comprehensive platform includes registries, online marketplaces, market execution services, wholesale power solutions, and market data for energy and environmental commodity markets. Trusted worldwide, Xpansiv helps market participants capture opportunities and drive environmental impact.

Xpansiv provides solutions that enable stakeholders to deliver transparent, credible, and auditable environmental claims to address the growing global demand for assurance and accountability on climate action and sustainability performance.

Company investors include Blackstone Group, Verdane, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Aramco Ventures, Macquarie Group Ltd., S&P Global Ventures, Aware Super, BP Ventures, and Commonwealth Bank.

To learn more about Xpansiv, visit xpansiv.com.

About Verdane

Verdane is a specialist growth investment firm that partners with tech-enabled and sustainable businesses that help to digitalise and decarbonise the European economy. The flexible mandates of Verdane funds allow it to invest as a majority or minority control investor, replacement or growth capital, in single companies or in portfolios of companies.

Verdane has raised €10 billion in capital and its funds have made more than 200 investments in fast-growing businesses since 2003. Verdane's team of over 180 investment professionals and operating experts is based out of Berlin, Copenhagen, London, Helsinki, Munich, Oslo and Stockholm and combines deep sector expertise with long-standing local networks and presence in core European markets.

Verdane is also a certified B Corporation and the firm only backs businesses that pass its 2040 Test, which indicates whether the company can thrive in a more sustainable future economy. Verdane is partly owned by the Verdane Foundation, which is focused on two areas: climate change and more equitable and inclusive local communities.

To learn more about Verdane, visit verdane.com.

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Contacts:

Media contact: pr@xpansiv.com