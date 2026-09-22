EcoFlow Europe s.r.o.: EcoFlow launches new 8kWh battery to simplify high-capacity home energy installations

Higher-capacity battery gives installers greater flexibility with fewer modules, as EcoFlow also announces expansion into C&I energy storage with new Alps system

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow is expanding its professional home energy portfolio with the launch of a new 8kWh residential battery, designed to give installers a simpler way to build higher-capacity home energy storage systems.

Unveiled at Solar & Storage Live Birmingham 2026, the new battery increases the amount of storage available within each individual module, enabling installers to reach larger system capacities with fewer battery units.

As household electricity demand grows through technologies including EVs, heat pumps, and electric heating and cooking, residential storage systems are increasingly being expected to support larger and more complex loads.

EcoFlow's new 8kWh battery is designed to give installers greater flexibility to meet those requirements, without increasing system complexity at the same rate as capacity.

The launch forms part of a significant expansion of EcoFlow's professional energy portfolio at Solar & Storage Live, where the company will also announce its move into commercial and industrial (C&I) energy storage with EcoFlow Alps, a new modular DC-coupled system offering 60-261kWh of storage within a single system.

More capacity, fewer modules, simpler installations

For installers, increasing system capacity can mean increasing the number of individual battery modules required. EcoFlow's new 8kWh battery changes that equation by providing greater capacity within each individual unit.

This enables installers to design higher-capacity residential systems using fewer modules, reducing the number of individual units that need to be specified, positioned, connected, and commissioned.

The larger format also provides greater flexibility when designing systems around different homes and energy requirements. Rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach, installers can more closely match storage capacity to a property's solar generation, electricity consumption, and future energy needs.

That is becoming increasingly important as home electrification accelerates. EV charging, heat pumps, solar PV, battery storage, and dynamic electricity tariffs are changing household load profiles and the role residential energy storage is expected to play.

The new 8kWh battery expands EcoFlow's residential offering to provide installers with another option for customers requiring greater storage capacity, while maintaining a straightforward, scalable system architecture.

EcoFlow expands into C&I energy storage with Alps

Alongside its residential announcements, EcoFlow will use Solar & Storage Live to mark another major expansion of its professional energy business: its move into commercial and industrial energy storage.

EcoFlow Alps is a modular, all-in-one DC-coupled C&I energy storage system, designed to bring flexibility and simplified deployment to larger-scale energy projects.

A single system can be configured from 29.9kW to 80kW of power and 60kWh to 261kWh of storage, allowing installers to configure capacity according to individual project requirements.

Its modular architecture supports configurations of three to 13 battery packs, with 20kWh per pack. The batteries feature a plug-and-play stacking design, while the inverters also support stacking to create an integrated all-in-one system.

Individual battery towers can provide up to 120kWh of capacity, while IP66 protection supports both indoor and outdoor applications.

EcoFlow will also offer a pre-built tower service, helping reduce the amount of assembly required on site and streamline deployment for installers.

The DC-coupled architecture is designed to reduce unnecessary energy conversion within solar and storage applications, with EcoFlow reporting DC-coupled conversion efficiency improvements of more than 2%.

The introduction of Alps extends EcoFlow's energy portfolio beyond the home and into larger commercial applications, as businesses increasingly look towards solar and storage to support energy resilience, increase solar self-consumption, and manage electricity costs.

Intelligent energy management with OASIS 3

Hardware is only one part of the changing energy landscape. EcoFlow will also showcase OASIS 3, its latest intelligent home energy management technology.

OASIS 3 is designed to coordinate different elements of the household energy ecosystem, helping optimise solar generation, battery storage, household consumption, and electricity tariffs.

As dynamic and time-of-use tariffs become more prevalent, intelligent energy management can help households make greater use of low-cost electricity while reducing grid consumption during more expensive periods.

For installers, this represents an evolution from specifying individual solar and storage products towards creating integrated energy systems that can respond intelligently to how a household generates and consumes power.

A growing professional energy portfolio

The launches at Solar & Storage Live reflect EcoFlow's continued expansion from portable energy into residential solar and storage, intelligent home energy management, and now commercial and industrial energy storage.

Craig Bilboe, Head of Residential, UK at EcoFlow, said:"The energy storage market is evolving incredibly quickly, and that is changing what installers need from manufacturers. Customers want more capacity, greater flexibility, and smarter control, but installers also need systems that remain practical to specify and install.

"Our new 8kWh battery is about making higher-capacity residential storage simpler. More capacity within each module gives installers greater flexibility when designing systems for increasingly electrified homes, without simply adding more and more individual battery units.

"At the same time, Alps represents an exciting new chapter for EcoFlow. We've built a significant residential energy portfolio, and we're now bringing that experience into C&I with a modular platform capable of supporting much larger energy requirements."

Meet EcoFlow at Solar & Storage Live

Installers visiting Solar & Storage Live Birmingham 2026 will be among the first to see EcoFlow's new 8kWh residential battery and Alps C&I energy storage system, alongside OCEAN 2, OASIS 3, and technologies from across EcoFlow's wider energy ecosystem.

The EcoFlow team will be available throughout the event to discuss residential and C&I applications, system configuration, installation, commissioning, and the company's growing presence within the UK professional energy market.

Visit EcoFlow at Stand G28, Hall 20 at Solar & Storage Live Birmingham, 22-24 September.

EcoFlow is a global pioneer in eco-friendly energy solutions, driving the transition toward smarter, cleaner and more independent power. Founded in 2017, EcoFlow is No. 1 in smart home energy storage solutions, empowering millions of users to take control of their energy at home and beyond. With operational headquarters in Seattle, Düsseldorf, Tokyo and Birmingham, U.K., and a business and data center in Singapore, EcoFlow operates as a global ecosystem spanning research, operations, and manufacturing. Its innovative technologies serve over 6 million users across 140 markets and redefine how the world takes control of its energy.

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