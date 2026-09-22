accesso Technology Group: accesso Intelligence Introduces Agentic AI for Automated Workflows in Visitor Attractions

New capabilities help teams automate analysis, forecasting, reporting and work across their operations

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- accesso Technology Group (AIM: ACSO), a leading global technology provider for the leisure, entertainment and cultural markets, today introduced new capabilities that enable attraction operators to turn conversations with accesso Intelligence into recurring automated workflows. Users can now ask the platform to monitor performance, conduct research, detect and investigate changes, develop forecasts, produce reports and share findings with designated stakeholders.

Visitor attractions are complex organisations that operate multiple businesses under one roof, with data spread across ticketing, memberships, food and beverage, retail, parking, operations and other systems. accesso Intelligence, a decision intelligence platform purpose-built for visitor attractions, combines this valuable information together with relevant operational and external context. The result is a fully assembled platform that gives teams a more complete view of their business without requiring them to juggle multiple data and AI tools that don't integrate.

Through conversation, teams can define the analytical work required, select the appropriate tools and connected data, interpret the results and put the resulting workflow to work across the operation.

"What began as a conversation with your operation is becoming a new way of working within it," said Angie Judge, Chief Data and Intelligence Officer at accesso. "This is more than just a new way to analyse data. Teams can now delegate ongoing analytical work to accesso Intelligence, allowing people to focus their time on the decisions, creativity and accountability that require human judgement."

The expansion introduces three new connected capabilities:

Agentic skills: accesso Intelligence can select and use specialised capabilities to perform multi-step analytical work, such as monitoring performance, detecting and evaluating changes and communicating issues that require attention.



can select and use specialised capabilities to perform multi-step analytical work, such as monitoring performance, detecting and evaluating changes and communicating issues that require attention. Agentic automations: Work created and refined through conversation can be scheduled or triggered repeatedly and conditionally. This can include conducting analyses, updating information and distributing results.



Work created and refined through conversation can be scheduled or triggered repeatedly and conditionally. This can include conducting analyses, updating information and distributing results. Agentic reporting and forecasting: Teams can build and operationalise custom reports. The platform can determine the best predictive approach for each task, combining relevant operational context and external signals. Reports can adapt to what the data shows, rather than saying the same thing every day.

Traditional automation follows predefined steps. Agentic automation begins with an objective. accesso Intelligence determines the work required, selects the appropriate tools and connected data, interprets the results and delivers the requested outcome.

For example, an operator could ask accesso Intelligence to compare weekly visitation and revenue against plan, investigate any meaningful variance and consider relevant operational and external factors. The platform could then assess whether reforecasting is required.

From that conversation, the platform can create a repeatable workflow that monitors results, examines important changes and delivers recommendations and reasoning to the people who need them.

"The next stage of AI in attractions is not simply helping people find an answer," Judge said. "It is helping teams continuously monitor their business, recognise when conditions change and bring the right recommendation to the right person at the right time." accesso Intelligence brings data integration, industry-specific semantic modelling, machine learning, visualisation, reporting, conversational insight and workflow automation together in one platform.

The capabilities are available now within accesso Intelligence.

Attendees at IAAPA Expo Europe can learn more about accesso Intelligence and the broader accesso ecosystem at Booth S2123, 22-24 September at ExCeL London. Booth visitors can also request a complimentary personalised visitor-experience report identifying where decision intelligence could help reveal opportunities within their venue.

About accesso Intelligence

accesso Intelligence connects data across the systems that run an attraction and applies AI built on a decade of visitor attractions-specific expertise. The result is a decision intelligence platform that helps teams make faster, smarter and more confident decisions without having to build the underlying infrastructure themselves.

About accesso Technology Group plc

The accesso ecosystem of solutions redefines the guest experience. accesso offers the agility of connected ticketing and eCommerce, virtual queuing, restaurant and retail point of sale, distribution, mobile apps and decision intelligence and analytics solutions for more than 1,100 venues globally. Its technology helps operators streamline operations, increase revenue and improve the guest journey. accesso delivers a high volume of product enhancements year-round and continuously invests in R&D to help venues and operators adapt to evolving guest needs.

accesso is a public company, listed on AIM: a market operated by the London Stock Exchange. Learn more at accesso.com or follow accesso on X (Twitter ) , LinkedIn and Facebook.

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