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WKN: 880767 | ISIN: SE0000117970 | Ticker-Symbol: NCGB
Tradegate
18.09.26 | 07:34
15,930 Euro
-0,62 % -0,100
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NCC AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NCC AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,04016,05010:22
16,04016,05010:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.09.2026 07:30 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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NCC AB: NCC signs strategic partnering agreement

NCC has signed a long-term strategic partnering agreement for security classified projects. The value of the agreement is estimated to be between SEK 3 to 5 billion.

NCC has signed a strategic partnering agreement with an undisclosed customer. The agreement extends over ten years and includes several construction and civil engineering projects that will be conducted in partnering form and called off on an ongoing basis across the term of the agreement.

"NCC's clearly defined procedures and well-established work methods for security classified projects, both in construction and in civil engineering, mean we can effectively guide our customers through multiple construction processes over time. We are now looking forward to advancing and deepening the partnership already in place with our customer," says Tomas Brannemo, Head of NCC Infrastructure.

The order value of the partnering agreement as a whole is estimated at approximately SEK 3 to 5 billion over a ten-year period. Orders called off under the contract will be registered on an ongoing basis in the NCC Building Sweden and NCC Infrastructure business areas.

For further information, please contact:
Amelie Winberg, Manager, Media Relations Sweden, NCC, amelie.winberg@ncc.se

NCC's media line: +46 8 585 519 00, press@ncc.se, NCC's Media bank

About NCC. NCC is one of the leading construction companies in the Nordics. Based on its expertise in managing complex construction processes, NCC contributes to the positive impact of construction for its customers and society. Operations include building and infrastructure project contracting, asphalt and stone materials production, and commercial property development. In 2025, NCC had sales of about SEK 56 bn and 11,500 employees. NCC's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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