SASE OpsLab Ltd Launches industry first Lifecycle Management Platform simplifying Hybrid SASE Build&Run Operations

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SASE OpsLab Ltd , the software-driven SASE automation marketplace, today announced its latest platform release, designed to tackle long-term SASE infrastructure lifecycle management. Moving beyond the vendor "deploy and forget" approach, the solution provides Enterprise IT teams with a scalable lifecycle oriented platform to handle infrastructure changes and related remediation in hybrid IT environments.

The SASE OpsLab Enterprise edition delivers the following:

1. Simple and Vendor and domain agnostic Change Management

The platform's signature OpsKits make infrastructure changes simple and low-risk. IT professionals can execute complex modifications across network and security architectures, without specialized, vendor-specific expertise.

2. Self-Designed, Automated Auto-Remediation

The platform introduces Self-Designed Auto-Remediation OpsKits, empowering IT professionals to build custom, automated remediation scenarios. Response scenario can extend beyond the original SASE technology, orchestrating connected actions across enterprise domains, including cloud asset migrations and broader infrastructure layers.

3. Continuous Infrastructure Drift Detection and RollBack

A continuous, real-time infrastructure drift detection capability is integrated as part as the SASE OpsLab interface with users given the option to automatically rollback to a prior infrastructure state in case of unauthorized changes.

"For too long, the SASE channel and vendors have focused on initial rollout, leaving enterprise IT teams with the operational burden of complex hybrid infrastructure Day-2 management," said Nabil Lawrence Souli, CEO of SASE OpsLab Ltd. "This new release offers the Ops lifecycle tool meant to ease SASE migrations and future evolutions"

About SASE OpsLab Ltd

SASE OpsLab Ltd is an automation marketplace for prepackaged deployment, migration, and lifecycle management use cases, purpose-built to simplify and scale SASE operations. Headquartered in London, UK, the company provides ready-to-use "Ops Kits" that enable customers, resellers, and vendors to accelerate rollouts, automate operations, and eliminate operational risk.

Learn more at sase-opslab.com .

Nabil L. Souli

CEO

mci@sase-opslab.com

