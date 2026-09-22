Addepar, Inc.: Addepar Expands European Presence with New Office in Warsaw

The new office will grow Addepar's R&D and AI capabilities, support Swiss-hosted operations and scale its investment across Europe

WARSAW, Poland, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Addepar , the global data and AI platform serving investment professionals, today opens its 10th global office in Warsaw, Poland, deepening its investment across Europe.

The new office will support global R&D, client services and operations, with a focus on AI product development, infrastructure and continued regional growth. The expansion gives the company access to Poland's deep technology talent pool as it continues to scale its platform and services for investment firms across Europe and the Middle East. The Warsaw office will also enable Addepar to directly manage its Swiss-hosted operations from within the EU, giving clients greater flexibility over where their data is hosted and helping the company stay ahead of evolving data residency requirements across the region.

Warsaw becomes Addepar's fourth European office, alongside London, Edinburgh and Geneva, complementing an established presence in Dubai. Addepar also recently expanded into its third London office, further growing its footprint in the region. With the opening, Addepar will employ nearly 300 people across the region and plans to continue hiring for roles across its people, sales, finance, legal, IT and software development teams. Globally, the company serves more than 1,500 firms representing nearly $10 trillion in assets on its platform, while its client base across EMEA has grown 6x in the past four years.

"Europe is a critical growth market for Addepar and we're investing for the opportunity ahead," said Peter O'Brien, Chief Revenue Officer, Addepar. "Investment portfolios are becoming more global and complex, while expectations for data, technology and AI continue to rise. Our job is to stay ahead of that complexity. We're building the technology, infrastructure and local expertise to meet clients where they are, help them move faster and ultimately drive better investment outcomes."

The Warsaw expansion reflects Addepar's continued focus on scaling its technology, talent and AI capabilities globally. Addepar invests more than $150 million annually in R&D to advance its data, AI and platform solutions, helping investment firms move beyond legacy systems and put increasingly complex data to work across their investment and client workflows.

About Addepar

Addepar is a global data and AI platform empowering investment professionals to turn complex financial information into actionable intelligence. Addepar unifies portfolio, market and client data in a total portfolio view and delivers AI-powered insights within investment and client workflows. More than 1,500 firms in 60 countries use Addepar to manage and advise on nearly $10 trillion in assets. Its open platform integrates with 650 software, data and consulting partners to power end-to-end investment operations across firms of all sizes and levels of complexity. Addepar supports clients worldwide with offices in New York City, Salt Lake City, São Paulo, London, Edinburgh, Geneva, Warsaw, Dubai, Pune and Singapore.

Contact info:

Sarah Pugsley

communications@addepar.com