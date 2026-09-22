TTEC Services Corporation: TTEC Launches New Automotive Customer Experience Programme in Cairo

New operation expands TTEC's automotive CX capabilities in Egypt as part of a seven-year strategic collaboration with Volkswagen Group UK Ltd.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTEC, a leading global consulting, technology, and managed services company delivering solutions at the intersection of data, AI, and customer experience (CX), today announced the launch of a new customer experience operation in Cairo supporting Volkswagen Group UK Ltd. (VWG).

The new operation expands TTEC's automotive CX capabilities in Egypt and supports VWG's customer care operations across digital and voice channels. The programme will leverage TTEC's multilingual workforce, automotive expertise, and AI-enabled CX capabilities to help deliver connected and consistent experiences for VWG customers.

"Providing a seamless customer experience is integral to how we support our customers and our brands," said Chris Stevens, Volkswagen Group UK Head of Customer Management. "The launch of this operation in Cairo with TTEC gives us access to skilled talent and capabilities that will help us deliver consistent, high-quality support as our customer needs continue to evolve."

The Cairo launch is part of a new seven-year strategic collaboration between TTEC and VWG, announced earlier this year. The agreement expands TTEC's role in supporting VWG's customer experience operations and includes customer care, case management, connected vehicle support, and digital engagement.

The development complements Volkswagen Group UK's broader CX strategy, with teams positioned across multiple locations to best support the Group's customers. The Cairo operation adds to that network while bringing TTEC's multilingual CX expertise and automotive experience to the Group's customer operations.

TTEC entered Egypt in 2023 and has continued to expand its presence, including the opening of a state-of-the-art facility in Maadi Technology Park. TTEC Egypt supports multilingual customer experience, technical support, AI-enabled services and back-office operations for global clients. TTEC currently supports 11 languages in Egypt, including Arabic, English, French, German, Italian and Spanish.

"Cairo has quickly become a key hub for multilingual global CX, and we're excited to continue our longstanding relationship with Volkswagen Group UK in Egypt," said John Abou, CEO, TTEC Engage. "TTEC brings together a highly skilled workforce, AI-enabled technology and decades of automotive expertise to create a customer experience that differentiates the ownership experience across Volkswagen brands."

The launch further strengthens TTEC's position as a CX partner for the automotive industry and expands its ability to support automotive customers across the customer lifecycle. It also reflects TTEC's continued investment in Egypt as a strategic delivery hub connecting Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2025, TTEC announced plans to expand its Egyptian workforce by an additional 3,500 employees by 2029 to meet growing global demand for multilingual CX and digital services.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global consulting, technology, and managed services company delivering solutions at the intersection of data, AI, and customer experience. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next-generation digital technology, the Company's TTEC Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, CRM, AI, and analytics solutions. The Company also delivers AI-enhanced customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, tech support, back-office, and fraud prevention services. Founded in 1982, TTEC's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client, customer, and employee satisfaction scores across the globe. The Company's employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more, visit ttec.com.

Media Contact

Meredith Matthews

meredith.matthews@ttec.com

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