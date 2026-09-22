DJ Amendment Notice - PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Amendment Notice - PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC 22-Sep-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF AMENDMENTS TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 22/09/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby amends the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC Ordinary Shares of 12.5p each; fully paid Closed-ended investment funds GB0006674XXX -- These should now appear as: Issuer Name: PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC Ordinary Shares of 12.5p each with "A" Rights; fully paid Closed-ended investment funds GB00C08SQXXX -- Ordinary Shares of 12.5p each with "B" Rights; fully paid Closed-ended investment funds GB00C08SQXXX --

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets. SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 443897 EQS News ID: 2402614 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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September 22, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)