Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 22-Sep-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 22/09/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Reverse Takeover Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: HSBC UK Bank plc Floating Rate Notes due 22/09/2027; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each) debt-like XS3496559XXX -- securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 23/09/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1,000.00 each) derivatives XS3179192XXX -- Issuer Name: HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Floating Rate Notes due 22/09/2030; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and notes to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3504856XXX -- EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and including EUR199,000) securities 4.431% to Floating Rate Notes due 22/09/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral Debt and multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and including debt-like XS3504856XXX -- EUR199,000) securities 4.777% to Floating Rate Notes due 22/09/2037; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral Debt and multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and including debt-like XS3504857XXX -- EUR199,000) securities Issuer Name: CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE Capital Protected Issuer Callable 7.50% Notes due 22/09/2036; Debt and fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 each and debt-like XS3454453XXX -- integral multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 443898 EQS News ID: 2402620 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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September 22, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)