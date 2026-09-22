DJ Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF Acc (WATC) Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Sep-2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 6.8203 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9049218 CODE: WATC ISIN: FR0014002XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0014002XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATC LEI Code: 9695004Y3YNBCRB45L58 Sequence No.: 443913 EQS News ID: 2402758 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 22, 2026 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)