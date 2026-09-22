DJ Amundi MSCI USA Ex Mega Cap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI USA Ex Mega Cap UCITS ETF Acc (XMGA) Amundi MSCI USA Ex Mega Cap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Sep-2026 / 09:01 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI USA Ex Mega Cap UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.9078 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14634889 CODE: XMGA ISIN: IE000XL4IXXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000XL4IXXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: XMGA LEI Code: 213800NPSRKE1U2YV198 Sequence No.: 443923 EQS News ID: 2402778 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 22, 2026 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)