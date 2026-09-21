Vicor Corporation Raises Q3 2026 Revenue Guidance

ANDOVER, Mass., Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 21, 2026, Vicor raised its Q3 sequential growth guidance from nearly 10% to more than 20% in view of royalties from a recently announced non-exclusive license to Vertical Power Delivery (VPD).

Commenting on industry trends, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli stated: "Among OEMs and hyperscalers, four leading companies have secured licenses to power system technology pioneered and patented by Vicor. Unlicensed hyperscalers first reached out after their computing systems were banned from importation because of infringing NBMs; and, upon recognition that computing systems using VPD could also be banned. Since the first patent to VPD was only recently asserted, it is still possible to secure a license at an early stage of escalation with a low royalty rate."

"Suppliers selling otherwise infringing power modules to licensed OEMs and hyperscalers contribute to scalability in an ecosystem requiring multi-source supply chains. Responsible companies, respecting the patent rights of innovators, will benefit from expanded market opportunities enabled by Vicor's power system technology."

"Suppliers that copy innovators and disregard their patent rights will continue to cause supply disruption to their customers and be liable for monetary damages to Vicor. They may also be excluded from the market opportunity to supply power systems covered by Vicor patents."

About Vicor

Vicor designs, manufactures and markets modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Vicor licenses its patents to OEMs and hyper-scalers needing supply chain assurance, flexibility and scalability. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor modules and power system technology are used in high performance computing, industrial, transportation, aerospace and defense.

www.vicorpower.com

For further information contact:

Vicor Corporation

James F. Schmidt

Chief Financial Officer

Office: (978) 470-2900

Email: invrel@vicorpower.com