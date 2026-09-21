Oportun Financial Corporation: Oportun Appoints Bernardo Martinez as Chief Retail and Sales Officer and Garrett Hope as Chief Product Officer

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT), a mission-driven financial services company, today announced that Bernardo Martinez has joined the Company as Chief Retail and Sales Officer and Garrett Hope has joined as Chief Product Officer.

Martinez will lead the functions that shape Oportun's member experience across its digital, retail and contact center channels. Hope will lead product strategy and development, helping the Company deliver products and experiences that support members throughout their financial journey. Both executives will report to Doug Bland, Chief Executive Officer of Oportun.

"Bernardo and Garrett are accomplished leaders who understand how to build member-centered businesses and products at scale," said Bland. "Their appointments round out the organizational changes we have made to position Oportun for its next phase of execution. Bernardo brings a deep understanding of the financial needs of consumers, while Garrett has led consumer product development across some of the world's most recognized digital platforms. Together, they will help us deepen member relationships, sharpen our product focus, and deliver responsible financial products and experiences that support our members' progress."

Martinez brings more than 25 years of experience across consumer and small business financial services, lending, channel management and product development. Martinez was most recently at SoFi, where he led strategy, product development, and operations across the insurance, employee financial wellness platform, small business financial services, and consumer marketplace businesses. Prior to SoFi, Martinez led strategy, product development and operations for PayPal's microbusiness and global merchant lending businesses. Martinez has also held leadership roles at Funding Circle, Banco del Progreso, and Bank of America.

"Oportun's mission and its bilingual, omnichannel approach represent a unique opportunity to expand access to responsible financial services in the communities we serve," said Martinez. "I am excited to join Doug and the team and to help make every interaction with Oportun responsive to the financial needs of our members."

Hope brings 20 years of experience building consumer technology and marketplace products. Hope was most recently at PayPal, where he led end-to-end product development for consumer products and platforms, including the PayPal and Venmo apps. Prior to PayPal, Hope served in product leadership roles at Google and Expedia Group/Vrbo.

"Oportun has a meaningful opportunity to innovate its product set towards helping its members advance their financial goals," said Hope. "I look forward to working with Doug and the leadership team to build simple and effective experiences that meet members where they are and enable informed financial decisions."

About Oportun

Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is a mission-driven financial services company that puts its members' financial goals within reach. With intelligent borrowing, savings, and budgeting capabilities, Oportun empowers members with the confidence to build a better financial future. Since inception, Oportun has provided more than $22.7 billion in responsible and affordable credit, saved its members more than $2.5 billion in interest and fees, and helped its members set aside an average of more than $1,800 annually. For more information, visit oportun.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding Oportun's leadership team, strategy, member experience, product development, growth, execution, and future performance, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those risks described in Oportun's filings with the Securities and Exchange. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except to the extent required by federal securities laws, Oportun disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Contact

Dorian Hare

(650) 590-4323

ir@oportun.com



Media Contact

Michael Azzano

Cosmo PR for Oportun

michael@cosmo-pr.com

(415) 596-1978