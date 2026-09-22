Perform.AI Launches AI Commerce Operating System

Parcel Perform becomes Perform.AI for an industry where brands are chosen on how they perform, not how they market.

SINGAPORE and BERLIN and CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perform.AI today launched the AI Commerce Operating System to do the job end-to-end-from merchants' being found to the parcel being delivered-on one system, and changed its name from Parcel Perform to match this ambition.

Brands now have to build experiences for both the humans who buy, and for the AI agents that support them. The AI agent focuses on finding the best product, at the best price, with the fastest delivery. A brand now sells to a person and to that person's AI-which picks only the brands that keep their promises.

The Perform.AI system is built for this reality, and runs the whole e-commerce journey-AI Commerce Visibility, Checkout, Post-Purchase, and Returns-with Logistics doing the daily work collaborating with shipping partners underneath. Behind it all, AI Decision Intelligence fuels every decision. It reads the data, holds a view on what should happen next, and acts on it, optimizing for gross margin.

With this foundation in place, once an e-commerce business is live on Perform.AI, their teams-marketing, logistics operations, customer service-can connect to Perform.AI data through the Model Context Protocol (MCP) and get answers about their e-commerce operations inside the AI tool they already work in.

"An AI agent deciding which brand to recommend reads what you promised, and checks what you actually delivered. You can see that record before the agent does, and fix what is in it. This is the new world of AI Commerce, and we are proud to help merchants get ready for it," said Dr. Arne Jeroschewski, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Perform.AI.

"Loyalty doesn't move an AI agent. Advertising doesn't move it either. But consistent performance does. We announced AI Commerce Visibility in October 2025, so e-commerce brands can see how AI recommends the product lines they actually sell, not just their brand name, and what AI says about their delivery and returns." said Dr. Jeroschewski.

"For ten years, e-commerce software offered the same deal: buy the tool, do the work yourself," Dr. Jeroschewski said. "Fifteen tabs, fifteen logins, every decision still stitched together by your team. Perform.AI does that work in one system. Your teams just need to focus on the strategic decisions, not on assembling answers."

Echoing that focus on a better way forward, Dana von der Heide, Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer of Perform.AI, shares: "We started as Parcel Perform ten years ago. Performance was always the point: it was the outcome our customers wanted. Parcel was just the unit of work we began with. The ambitious brands we work with expected more from us, we built it, and their performance became our obsession."

"The rebranding follows the change that began inside our company. E-commerce software used to move on roadmaps, but Perform.AI revamped how it scopes, develops, and ships software to match the pace AI commerce moves at. This is the new velocity you can expect from us," said Dr. Jeroschewski. "We are not renaming the company. We are naming what it has become already."

The Perform.AI system runs on more than 100 billion parcel updates a year for thousands of brands, with 1,100+ carrier integrations across 160+ countries. It reads that data and acts on it: catching a delay before a customer emails to ask, picking the cheapest carrier that is most likely to hit a promised date. This is one system where outcomes matter, because the software should create value, not just the people working with it.

ABOUT Perform.AI

Perform.AI is the AI Commerce Operating System for ambitious brands. In agentic commerce, performing is what gets a brand recommended - so Perform.AI runs the delivery promise, the post-order experience and the return as one interconnected system that acts on what needs fixing, with Logistics carrying the daily work of the delivery promise underneath. Founded in 2016 as Parcel Perform, the company became Perform.AI in September 2026.

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