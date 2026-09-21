Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 22.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Markt ist gerade aufgewacht: Atlantico Energy Metals steigt um 100 %
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
KA

WKN: A3CR8G | ISIN: US48553T1060 | Ticker-Symbol: 8JN
Frankfurt
22.09.26 | 09:55
12,100 Euro
-1,63 % -0,200
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
KANZHUN LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KANZHUN LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,40012,70010:37
12,40012,70010:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.09.2026 23:36 Uhr
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kanzhun Limited: BOSS Zhipin Reports Accelerated Second-Quarter Growth and Strengthened Shareholder Returns

BEIJING, Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the second quarter of 2026, KANZHUN LIMITED ("BOSS Zhipin" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BZ; HK: 2076) generated revenues of RMB2,399 million, up 14.1% year-on-year, with growth accelerating by 6.5 percentage points from the first quarter. Income from operations reached RMB863 million, up 32.6% year-on-year, and adjusted income from operations reached RMB1,050 million, up 19.2% year-on-year.

As revenues grew, costs and expenses rose at a slower pace. In the second quarter, the Company's total operating cost and expenses increased by 6.1% year-on-year, below the rate of revenue growth. Even with increased marketing investment related to the FIFA World Cup during the quarter, profit still grew significantly faster than revenues.

Both the Company's user base and number of paying users continued to grow. In the second quarter, average monthly active users (MAU) on the BOSS Zhipin app surpassed 70 million for the first time, reaching 70.2 million, up 10.4% year-on-year. Paid enterprise customers in the twelve months ended June 30, 2026 reached 7.2 million, up 10.8% year-on-year. Revenues from online recruitment services to enterprise customers reached RMB2,384 million, up 14.7% year-on-year.

In addition, the Company's shareholder return plan became a key focus for brokerage firms. BOSS Zhipin announced an annual cash dividend of approximately US$230 million and disclosed that it had completed over US$300 million in share repurchases so far this year. Combined, the two amount to over US$530 million, exceeding 100% of the Company's adjusted net income for the preceding fiscal year. For each of the three years starting from 2026, the Company expects to allocate no less than 50% of its adjusted net income of the preceding fiscal year to dividends and share repurchases.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.