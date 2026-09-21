Kanzhun Limited: BOSS Zhipin Reports Accelerated Second-Quarter Growth and Strengthened Shareholder Returns

BEIJING, Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the second quarter of 2026, KANZHUN LIMITED ("BOSS Zhipin" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BZ; HK: 2076) generated revenues of RMB2,399 million, up 14.1% year-on-year, with growth accelerating by 6.5 percentage points from the first quarter. Income from operations reached RMB863 million, up 32.6% year-on-year, and adjusted income from operations reached RMB1,050 million, up 19.2% year-on-year.

As revenues grew, costs and expenses rose at a slower pace. In the second quarter, the Company's total operating cost and expenses increased by 6.1% year-on-year, below the rate of revenue growth. Even with increased marketing investment related to the FIFA World Cup during the quarter, profit still grew significantly faster than revenues.

Both the Company's user base and number of paying users continued to grow. In the second quarter, average monthly active users (MAU) on the BOSS Zhipin app surpassed 70 million for the first time, reaching 70.2 million, up 10.4% year-on-year. Paid enterprise customers in the twelve months ended June 30, 2026 reached 7.2 million, up 10.8% year-on-year. Revenues from online recruitment services to enterprise customers reached RMB2,384 million, up 14.7% year-on-year.

In addition, the Company's shareholder return plan became a key focus for brokerage firms. BOSS Zhipin announced an annual cash dividend of approximately US$230 million and disclosed that it had completed over US$300 million in share repurchases so far this year. Combined, the two amount to over US$530 million, exceeding 100% of the Company's adjusted net income for the preceding fiscal year. For each of the three years starting from 2026, the Company expects to allocate no less than 50% of its adjusted net income of the preceding fiscal year to dividends and share repurchases.



