Apollo Silver Corp.: Apollo Silver Clarifies Media Reports Regarding Ejido Benito Juárez Assembly

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Silver Corp. ("Apollo Silver" or the "Company") (TSX-V: APGO | OTCQB: APGOF | Frankfurt: 6ZF) wishes to clarify misleading media reports concerning the September 20, 2026 community assembly of Ejido Benito Juárez (the "Ejido"), located in Buenaventura Municipality, Chihuahua, Mexico.

Certain media reports have inaccurately stated that the Ejido voted at the assembly to reaffirm its 2012 agreement prohibiting mining activity. The Company has confirmed with the attending notary that these reports do not accurately reflect the proceedings. As reported in the Company's news release earlier today, the assembly to consider the lifting of the moratorium on mineral exploration and development affecting lands which include the Cinco de Mayo project (the "Project") and the acceptance of a long-term access agreement was adjourned due to a lack of quorum. The Company understands that the Ejido will reconvene the assembly in accordance with Mexican agrarian law, likely in October.

"The community has not yet decided this question, and it deserves the chance to do so through a fair and transparent process," said Colin Sutherland, President and Chief Executive Officer of Apollo Silver. "Our commitment to the Ejido is unchanged. We remain focused on respectful engagement, on supporting the community, and on the safety of everyone involved."

The Company is not a participant in the Ejido's assemblies or voting processes and will provide further updates as warranted.

About Apollo Silver Corp.

Apollo Silver Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company advancing the Calico Silver Project in San Bernardino County, California, and holds an option and earn-in interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project in Chihuahua, Mexico. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol APGO, on the OTCQB under the symbol APGOF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 6ZF.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Colin Sutherland

President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Email: info@apollosilver.com

Telephone: +1 (604) 428-6128

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements with respect to the calling, timing, process and outcome of the reconvened Ejido assembly, including the conduct of the assembly process, the attendance and voting requirements applicable to the assembly, and the potential lifting of the moratorium on mineral exploration and development that has been in place since 2012; the terms and execution of an access agreement with the Ejido; and the Company's future plans, strategies, and objectives. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including but not limited to: the risk that the reconvened Ejido assembly is not called or held as anticipated, is further adjourned, or does not result in approval to lift the moratorium; concerns regarding the conduct of the assembly process and the risk of challenges to the assembly or its outcome; the administrative and procedural requirements under Mexico's Agrarian Law; the risk that the information available to the Company regarding the adjournment of the September 20, 2026 assembly, or the Company's understanding of the attendance, notice, voting and other requirements applicable to the reconvened assembly, is incomplete or incorrect; opposition to the Project within the Ejido or surrounding communities and social licence risks; the ability to execute a definitive access agreement with the Ejido; risks inherent in mineral exploration and development; regulatory and permitting risks; title risks; availability of capital; environmental risks; political or economic developments; and general economic and market conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including that the reconvened Ejido assembly will be called and held in accordance with Mexican agrarian law and within the timeframe currently anticipated (likely in October 2026); that the attendance and voting requirements applicable to the assembly are as the Company currently understands them; that the assembly and its outcome will not be subject to legal challenge or further delay; that the Company and the Ejido will be able to agree on the terms of a long-term access agreement; and that the Company will be able to obtain any required approvals on a timely basis, together with such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained herein. The forward-looking information contained herein is presented for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's plans and objectives and may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.