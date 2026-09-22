DJ Amundi Core US Treasury Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core US Treasury Bond UCITS ETF Dist (PRIT) Amundi Core US Treasury Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Sep-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core US Treasury Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 21-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.5651 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 613361 CODE: PRIT ISIN: LU1931975XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931975XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIT LEI Code: 2138006BVJAJD1VKII17 Sequence No.: 443968 EQS News ID: 2402872 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 22, 2026 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)