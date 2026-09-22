DJ Amundi Global Corporate Bond 1-5Y Highest Rated ESG UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Corporate Bond 1-5Y Highest Rated ESG UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (GCBH) Amundi Global Corporate Bond 1-5Y Highest Rated ESG UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Sep-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Corporate Bond 1-5Y Highest Rated ESG UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 21-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 20.4967 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 88692 CODE: GCBH ISIN: LU2780871XXX =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2780871XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: GCBH LEI Code: 213800N2FV95PC2WZF51 Sequence No.: 443971 EQS News ID: 2402878 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 22, 2026 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)