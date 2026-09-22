DJ Amundi MSCI Millennials UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Millennials UCITS ETF Acc (GENY) Amundi MSCI Millennials UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Sep-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Millennials UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.2909 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 970477 CODE: GENY ISIN: LU2023678XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023678XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: GENY LEI Code: 213800YM4X4Y6L955761 Sequence No.: 443975 EQS News ID: 2402886 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 22, 2026 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)