DJ Amundi Core MSCI World UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI World UCITS ETF Acc (MWRL) Amundi Core MSCI World UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Sep-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI World UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 185.7157 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 91920625 CODE: MWRL ISIN: IE000BI8OXXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000BI8OXXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: MWRL LEI Code: 213800V4KHO2WO6DEM45 Sequence No.: 443981 EQS News ID: 2402898 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 22, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)