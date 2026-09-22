DJ Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR (CG1) Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Sep-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 21-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 451.9146 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3061219 CODE: CG1 ISIN: FR0010655XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010655XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: CG1 LEI Code: 969500O1OK3VT6SR8339 Sequence No.: 443988 EQS News ID: 2402912 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 22, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)