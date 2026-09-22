DJ Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Dist (PAXG) Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Sep-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 21-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 125.5744 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3171589 CODE: PAXG ISIN: LU1220245XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1220245XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: PAXG LEI Code: 549300IMXTZVDI0YUS81 Sequence No.: 443995 EQS News ID: 2402926 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 22, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)