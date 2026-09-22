Jackery Debuts at Solar & Storage Live UK 2026, Unveiling SolarVault 3 Home Battery and Joining Solar Energy UK

Marking its first UK exhibition appearance, Jackery showcases its evolution into residential energy management alongside its next-gen Explorer Plus v2 range at Booth H48.

BIRMINGHAM, England, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Solar & Storage Live UK Birmingham, Jackery makes its debut UK trade show appearance, marking a major milestone in its strategic expansion into residential energy storage. Already well known among UK consumers for its portable power stations, Jackery is showcasing a broadened clean energy portfolio designed to deliver reliable power both at home and off-grid.

To further strengthen its industry credentials, Jackery also announced its official membership with Solar Energy UK. Coinciding with the first day of the exhibition, this membership underscores Jackery's commitment to building trusted industry partnerships and supporting the UK's transition toward decentralised renewable energy.

"Making our UK exhibition debut alongside joining Solar Energy UK is a pivotal moment for our brand," said Brady Sun, Head of Europe at Jackery. "As European energy needs evolve, we are expanding beyond portable power to provide intelligent, safety-first home energy ecosystems that empower UK households to take control of their clean energy future."

At Booth H48, Jackery highlights key innovations across its portfolio:

SolarVault 3 Solar Battery Series: Jackery's new residential solar battery platform supports up to 4,000W PV input across four MPPTs and modular storage expandable to 15.12 kWh (with up to 2,500W on-grid output). Driven by the Jackery Ark AI Energy Management System, it optimises solar self-consumption and tariff management. Built with Safety-First engineering, it features long-life LFP cells (6,000 cycles to 70%), IP65 protection, built-in aerosol fire suppression, and a 10-year warranty.

Jackery's new residential solar battery platform supports up to 4,000W PV input across four MPPTs and modular storage expandable to 15.12 kWh (with up to 2,500W on-grid output). Driven by the Jackery Ark AI Energy Management System, it optimises solar self-consumption and tariff management. Built with Safety-First engineering, it features long-life LFP cells (6,000 cycles to 70%), IP65 protection, built-in aerosol fire suppression, and a 10-year warranty. Explorer Plus v2 Series (E1000 Plus v2 & E2000 Plus v2): Re-engineered with Cell-to-Body (CTB) 2.0 architecture, the Plus v2 range delivers high energy density in up to 60% smaller and 33% lighter designs. Featuring ceramic-coated LFP cells, 10ms UPS automatic backup, fast AC charging, and expandable capacity up to 12kWh, the series offers portable power for outdoor adventures and essential home backup.

Media, partners, and visitors are invited to experience Jackery's clean energy solutions at Booth H48 from 22-24 September, or visit uk.jackery.com

Media enquiries: Jiatong Li, jiatong@jackery.com, +4915223970329

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