MAISON PERRIER is proud to announce the winner of the inaugural MAISON PERRIER Art Prize, an international initiative dedicated to supporting emerging artists and opening new pathways for creative expression

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The first edition of the prize has been awarded to French artist, Yanma Fofana, whose work stood out for its distinctive voice and compelling artistic vision. Rooted in painting, the artist explores the intimacy of family life, engaging with themes of temporality, memory and erasure.

Combining a strong narrative sensitivity with a refined contemporary aesthetic, her work bridges the personal and the collective, offering both intimate reflection and broader cultural resonance, qualities that closely embody the spirit and ambition of the prize.

Launched with the ambition to foster artistic exchange on a global scale, this first edition has been guided by the vision and mentorship of Amoako Boafo.

Yanma Fofana said: "I am deeply honored to receive the inaugural MAISON PERRIER Art Prize. This recognition means a great deal to me, and I am profoundly grateful to MAISON PERRIER and Amoako Boafo, as well as to the entire jury, for their trust.

"This award represents a valuable encouragement in the continuation of my artistic practice and research."

Following a rigorous selection process led by MAISON PERRIER, in collaboration with curators Hervé Mikaeloff and Elise Roche, an international jury of leading figures from the art world, including Laurent Le Bon (President of the Centre Pompidou), Cathia Lawson-Hall (Co-founder of the Centre Pompidou's Africa Acquisitions Committee), Fabrice Bousteau (French art critic, journalist, curator and editor-in-chief of Beaux-Arts Magazine and Le Quotidien de l'Art), Thomas E. Moore III (Executive Director of the American Friends of the Louvre), and Jimena Blázquez Abascal (Director of the Centro Andaluz de Arte Contemporáneo in Seville - Spain), shortlisted a group of exceptional finalists.

From this selection, Amoako Boafo has chosen Yanma Fofana, recognising a singular artistic voice that reflects both originality and a compelling vision for the future.

As the recipient of the MAISON PERRIER Art Prize 2026, Yanma Fofana will embark on a unique journey of mentorship and creation. The prize includes:

Dedicated mentorship with Amoako Boafo

A 6-week residency at dot.ateliers in Accra, Ghana

€40,000 cash prize

The opportunity to collaborate on a limited-edition design on MAISON PERRIER packaging. Launching in 2027, two exclusive brands' iconic packaging, one by Amoako Boafo and one by Yanma Fofana, will bring their artistic visions to a global audience

Amoako Boafo said: "It's always inspiring to encounter an artist with such a clear and personal vision. Yanma Fofana brings a unique perspective to her work, and I'm excited to support her as she continues to grow and explore new directions."

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