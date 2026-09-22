Nice expands its European critical infrastructure security capabilities with its HySecurity division

The Nice group formalizes its entry into the European hostile vehicle mitigation market with CE-certified products from its HySecurity division, on show at International Security Expo 2026

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nice, an international technology group specializing in Smart Living solutions, is strengthening its presence in the European security market with the structured introduction of its HySecurity division, offering high-security gates, barriers and hostile vehicle mitigation (HVM) solutions.

The solutions will be presented at International Security Expo 2026, taking place at Olympia London on 29-30 September, where Nice will exhibit at Booth C90.

HySecurity, part of the Nice group since 2016, brings more than 60 years of expertise in hydraulic gate operators and crash-rated barriers for high-security and critical-infrastructure sites, such as airports, government facilities and data centres. Its promise puts people at the center: protecting people and places to keep the world moving.

Until now, HySecurity products have reached European specifiers primarily on a project-by-project basis. Following CE certification of an initial product range, Nice is establishing a structured route to market in Europe, supported by local commercial and technical teams and the Group's network of installers and system integrators. Nice is well known in the European panorama, and it exists so people can move through their everyday lives freely, safely, and without a second thought - this is the promise of Smart Living. HySecurity extends that same promise to the places society depends on most: airports, borders, data centers, government sites.

This expansion comes as physical infrastructure protection rises on the European agenda. Transport hubs, energy and water networks, data centres, government sites, logistics facilities and public spaces share the same challenge: strengthening protection without obstructing people, vehicles or operations.

Regulation reflects this shift. The European Commission's proposed Public Procurement Act emphasizes resilience and security of supply in strategic sectors, while CER and NIS2 have reinforced infrastructure resilience across Europe. In the UK, data centres are now designated Critical National Infrastructure and are being brought under a stronger statutory resilience framework.

The result is growing demand for systems that combine physical protection, controlled access and operational reliability, which is exactly what Nice aims to deliver through its HySecurity division.

High-security solutions for the European market

At ISE, Nice will showcase three CE-certified solutions now available in Europe:

StrongArm M30/M50 crash-rated HVM barrier arm;

crash-rated HVM barrier arm; SlideDriver II hydraulic slide gate operator;

hydraulic slide gate operator; HydraSwing heavy-duty hydraulic swing gate operator.

All three solutions integrate with Nice's access, control and connectivity ecosystem, enabling high-security access points to operate as part of a wider site management environment.

Nice will also present solutions from its established automation portfolio, including the Titan 6024HS high-speed swing gate operator with MC824H control unit, the M5 Bar road barrier and the Tub4000 underground operator.

More information: https://www.niceforyou.com/en/internationalsecurityexpo

About Nice: www.niceforyou.com

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