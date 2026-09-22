Quest Global Signs the UK Armed Forces Covenant

The commitment supports veterans, reservists, military families and service leavers across Quest Global's UK operations.

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Global Engineering Services Limited, has signed the UK Armed Forces Covenant, formalising its commitment in supporting the members of the Armed Forces community veterans, reservists, service leavers and military families.

The Armed Forces Covenant is a commitment by organisations across the United Kingdom to recognise the contribution of those who serve or have served in the Armed Forces and to ensure they are treated fairly in employment and other aspects of public life.

Through this commitment, Quest Global will support employment opportunities for veterans and service leavers, provide support for military spouses and partners, and offer flexibility for employees who serve as reservists.

Chris Reed, Operations Manager and Armed Forces Champion at Quest Global, said, "Signing the Armed Forces Covenant reflects our commitment to supporting members of the Armed Forces community across our UK operations. We recognise the valuable skills, experience and perspectives that veterans, reservists, service leavers and military families bring to the workplace, and we are pleased to formalise this commitment through the Covenant."

As part of its commitment, Quest Global will continue initiatives designed to increase awareness and understanding of the Armed Forces community and support an inclusive working environment for employees connected with military service.

The signing of the Armed Forces Covenant reflects Quest Global's commitment to supporting diverse talent and fostering an inclusive workplace across its operations.

About Quest Global

Quest Global is a global engineering services company that supports customers across a range of industries, including Aerospace & Defence, Automotive, Energy, Hi-Tech, MedTech & Healthcare, Rail and Semiconductor. The company operates in more than 20 countries with engineering and delivery centres worldwide.

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