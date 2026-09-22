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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.09.2026 10:10 Uhr
205 Leser
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SnapLogic Enhances Intelligent Modernizer with Agentic Engine to Accelerate Legacy Modernization

Expanded legacy platform support, faster migration analysis, and new agentic capabilities help enterprises accelerate modernization and AI readiness

San Mateo, California, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SnapLogic, the Agentic Integration Company, today announced significant enhancements to SnapLogic Intelligent Modernizer (SLIM), introducing advanced agentic capabilities to support the platform's analysis and generation engine.

As organizations modernize aging integration platforms to support AI and automation initiatives, many struggle with highly customized, poorly documented, or inherited environments that are difficult to assess, migrate, and transform. The new SLIM update addresses these challenges through an agentic approach to workload analysis and pipeline generation, enabling organizations to evaluate and modernize complex legacy systems more efficiently.

"Even when under extreme pressure to consolidate and upgrade legacy platforms, our customers don't want black-box modernization. They want speed, but they also want confidence and clarity," said Jeremiah Stone, CTO, SnapLogic. "That's exactly why we added additional agentic capabilities into SLIM without sacrificing strong governance. This enables us to accelerate modernization without sacrificing the validation, quality, and architectural oversight that enterprises expect from mission-critical migration projects."

The enhancement expands SLIM's ability to analyze and modernize legacy integration environments by enabling broader source platform coverage, accelerating migration analysis, and eliminating dependency on predefined connectors. The update builds on the foundation established by SLIM, which helps enterprises accelerate the modernization of legacy integration workloads while reducing the cost and risk of those migrations.

The latest SLIM enhancements include:

  • Broader legacy platform support and intelligent discovery: SLIM can analyze different legacy technologies without requiring a purpose-built connector for every source platform, helping teams understand what existing integrations actually do and identify missing information, inconsistencies, and similarities.
  • Intelligent modernization recommendations: SLIM can assess integrations, including how they relate to one another, and recommend a logical starting point to help teams determine where to begin complex modernization programs.
  • Parallel agentic execution for faster modernization: Multiple SLIM operations can now run concurrently, enabling teams to accelerate analysis and generation across larger modernization initiatives. Teams can also provide additional context and rerun agents to refine generated results.
  • Stronger enterprise governance and visibility: New organization-level administration, tenant boundaries, configurable personas, role-based access, and visibility controls give enterprises the ability to securely manage their own SLIM environments and modernization projects. Improved handling of long-running agentic operations and explicit status reporting also give users greater visibility into incomplete work.

The introduction of an agentic engine builds on SLIM's existing capabilities for workload analysis, migration planning, automated testing, documentation, and pipeline generation. Existing customers will continue to benefit from the same structured modernization approach while gaining access to broader platform support and increased flexibility for complex migration scenarios, helping establish the modern integration foundation needed for the agentic enterprise.

To learn more about SnapLogic Intelligent Modernizer and book a demo, visit: https://www.snaplogic.com/products/slim.

About SnapLogic
SnapLogic powers the agentic enterprise. The company's Agentic Integration and Applied AI Platform serves as the AI operational layer for the enterprise, securely connecting applications, data, APIs and AI agents across cloud, on-premise and hybrid environments. With trusted orchestration, governance and enterprise-grade control, SnapLogic helps organizations accelerate business value and scale AI with confidence. Unlike legacy tools, SnapLogic is built for the AI era and trusted by global enterprises, including AstraZeneca, Adobe, Verizon, and Sony, to modernize operations and power the next generation of enterprise AI.

Join the Agentic Integration movement at snaplogic.com.

Connect with SnapLogic via our Blog, X (Twitter), Facebook, or LinkedIn.



Gemma Smith SnapLogic gsmith@snaplogic.com Bianca Robles Offleash PR for SnapLogic snaplogic@offleashpr.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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