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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.09.2026 10:10 Uhr
202 Leser
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Notified: AI, Misinformation and Media Trust: How to Protect Brand Reputation

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Webinar - GEO, Misinformation and the News: The Impact of AI on Trust of the Media

AI is changing how news is written, surfaced and read. It's also making misinformation easier to spread and harder to spot.

For communications teams, that creates a new kind of risk: a brand's reputation can now be shaped by what an algorithm surfaces, not by what a journalist reports.

Today, 22 September, join Notified and PRmoment for a live webinar exploring how generative AI, misinformation and changing content journeys are affecting media trust and brand reputation.

You'll learn:

  • How misinformation spreads across AI, search and social channels and what it means for brand reputation
  • How press releases and consistent content can help communications teams build trust
  • How to identify hidden reputational risks in AI-generated answers and adapt your communications strategy as content journeys change

WHEN: Tuesday, 22 September 2026 at 4:00 p.m. BST

REGISTRATION:Link

Notified and PRmoment Webinar: How Generative AI and Misinformation Are Reshaping Media Trust

WHO:

Jamie Brader - Commercial Director, Notified

At Notified, Jamie works with leading brands and agencies to strengthen visibility and credibility through smarter media distribution and measurement. He helps communications teams understand how AI, data and multimedia are changing the news and PR landscape, including how trusted content can support visibility and reputation in AI-powered search.

Louise Jenkins - Head of Edelman Intelligence, EMEA

Louise leads a team of more than 90 consultants across seven markets. She brings deep experience in research, insights and analytics, helping organisations use data to inform communications and marketing strategies. Before joining Edelman in 2014, Louise held senior roles at Truth Consulting and Incite, working with clients across sectors including retail, financial services, technology and consumer goods.

Aaron Kwittken - Partner and Global Head of AI and Innovation, FGS Global

Aaron leads the firm's AI, data, insights and communications technology strategy. A communications strategist, entrepreneur and technologist with more than 30 years of experience, Aaron has advised organisations ranging from Fortune 100 companies to high-growth brands. He previously founded PRophet, an AI-powered communications technology company, and KWT Global, a PR and brand strategy consultancy. His work focuses on helping organisations use AI and technology to navigate communications, reputation and emerging risks.

WHY:

AI is reshaping not just how people find information, but how they decide what to trust. As misinformation spreads across search, social media and AI-generated answers, PR and communications teams need strategies to spot reputational risks early and build trusted, authoritative content that counters it.

About Notified

Notified, Equiniti's market engagement business, helps public relations and investor relations professionals earn attention, measure engagement and deliver results through its integrated platforms Content OS and IR Hub. Click here to learn why more than 50% of the S&P 500 trust Notified's solutions and services to drive demand and attract capital.

Media Contact
press@notified.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ced3361-a550-4429-8dfd-050808900816

This press release was published by a CLEAR Verified individual.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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