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PR Newswire
22.09.2026 10:18 Uhr
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Neolix Makes European Debut with Live Demonstration of L4 RoboVan at IAA TRANSPORTATION

Driverless across the exhibition area, the live demo highlights production-ready autonomy proven at commercial scale, with on-site support from Deutsche Messe and connectivity from T-Systems

HANOVER, Germany, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At IAA TRANSPORTATION, Neolix, the operator of the world's largest commercial L4 RoboVan fleet, made its European public debut and staged its first official live demonstration. On a designated outdoor route within the exhibition grounds, the Neolix L4 RoboVan operated with no driver on board. It completed the route autonomously in a complex exhibition environment. The demonstration reflected capability already proven in commercial logistics at scale.

Neolix's RoboVan combines 12 cameras and one LiDAR to create 360-degree perception without blind spots. Its HD-Mapless autonomous driving technology reduces reliance on high-definition maps, cutting map deployment costs by 90% and enabling rapid adaptation to new environments. Neolix has also developed Xuanwu, the first AI-powered safety brain specifically for scaled driverless operations. These are production-ready technologies, not show-specific concepts.

Safety and trust are central. Neolix has obtained ISO/IEC 27001 for information security management and ISO/IEC 27701 for privacy information management. It is the first autonomous logistics company to hold both, marking international-standard governance of information security and personal privacy-a trusted passport for global operations.

Neolix now operates more than 27,000 RoboVans across 320+ cities in over 15 countries and regions, with more than 20 million autonomous kilometres worldwide. The IAA demonstration brought that commercial experience into a live exhibition environment, supported by Deutsche Messe and T-Systems.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/neolix-makes-european-debut-with-live-demonstration-of-l4-robovan-at-iaa-transportation-302885856.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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