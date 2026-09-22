Full Scale Marks Continued Growth as Demand for Offshore Software Staffing Expands

Full Scale continues to expand its software staffing operations as businesses look for flexible ways to build experienced engineering teams. The Kansas-based company, which has earned repeated recognition on the Inc. 5000, connects U.S. businesses with dedicated software developers in the Philippines.

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / Full Scale, a Kansas-based technology staffing company founded by four-time tech entrepreneur Matt Watson, is continuing to grow its presence in the software development industry by helping companies address one of their most persistent challenges: finding and retaining experienced engineering talent.

Founded in 2018, Full Scale provides offshore software staffing through dedicated development teams based in the Philippines. The company has grown to hundreds of engineers and has worked with more than 200 businesses seeking additional software development capacity.

The company's growth has also resulted in repeated recognition on the Inc. 5000 , the annual ranking of rapidly growing private companies in the United States. The Full Scale Inc 5000 track record reflects several years of expansion as the company has developed its offshore staffing model and engineering workforce.

Addressing the Software Engineering Talent Challenge

For technology companies, adding development capacity can become increasingly difficult as products and engineering requirements expand. Hiring locally can involve lengthy recruiting processes, competition for specialised talent, and rising employment costs.

Full Scale was created to provide another option.

Rather than relying on short-term project outsourcing, the company helps clients build dedicated teams of engineers who work directly within their existing development operations. Full Scale handles recruitment and employment infrastructure in the Philippines, while clients manage their developers and integrate them into their internal workflows.

This model is designed to provide companies with the flexibility of offshore staffing while maintaining the continuity of a dedicated engineering team.

Building Long-Term Development Teams

Full Scale's approach focuses on longer-term relationships between developers and the businesses they support.

Engineers are employed by Full Scale rather than operating as independent freelancers, providing clients with access to developers who can become familiar with their products, technology stacks, processes, and long-term objectives.

The company recruits software professionals across a range of technical disciplines and experience levels. This allows clients to expand existing teams, address specific technical requirements, or establish larger offshore development operations as their businesses grow.

Full Scale also manages local employment requirements, benefits, equipment, and administrative support for its workforce in the Philippines.

Growth Alongside the Technology Companies It Serves

Full Scale's expansion comes as businesses increasingly evaluate distributed and international engineering teams as part of their broader hiring strategies.

While the fastest-growing software companies often need to increase engineering capacity quickly, the staffing challenge is not limited to startups. Established businesses undergoing digital transformation, developing new products, or modernising existing technology can face similar difficulties finding the right technical talent.

Full Scale works with companies at different stages of growth, providing an alternative to building every engineering position domestically or relying entirely on project-based outsourcing.

The company's recurring appearances on the Inc. 5000 have accompanied the expansion of its engineering workforce and client base since its launch.

Built From a Founder's Own Hiring Experience

Full Scale originated from Watson's experience building technology companies and managing software development teams.

Before founding Full Scale, Watson co-founded automotive software company VinSolutions and later founded application performance monitoring company Stackify. During his years building technology businesses, recruiting enough experienced developers became a recurring operational challenge.

That experience contributed to the creation of Full Scale in 2018. The company established its development operations in the Philippines and subsequently expanded its staffing services to other businesses facing similar engineering recruitment challenges.

Today, Full Scale continues to develop its engineering workforce while supporting companies seeking to build scalable, dedicated software teams outside the United States.

About Full Scale

Full Scale is a Kansas-based software staffing company founded in 2018 by four-time technology founder Matt Watson. The company helps businesses build dedicated software engineering teams through its development workforce in the Philippines. Full Scale has served more than 200 companies and has been recognised multiple times on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies.

For more information, visit fullscale.io.

Address: 5440 W 110th St Ste 300

Contact: Matt Watson

Telephone: (913) 553-4510

Website: https://fullscale.io/

SOURCE: Full Scale

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/full-scale-marks-continued-growth-as-demand-for-offshore-software-st-1225245