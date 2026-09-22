Zumba Fitness: Motsi Mabuse Wows Manchester Crowd with Show-Stopping Surprise Zumba Performance

Television judge and professional dancer swaps the judging panel for the dancefloor as she surprises hundreds of Zumba instructors at ZIN Academy in Manchester

MANCHESTER, England, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Television judge and professional dancer Motsi Mabuse sent hundreds of dance fitness fans into a frenzy last weekend as she made a surprise appearance at Manchester's Bowlers Exhibition Centre for an electrifying Zumba performance alongside the programme's creator, Beto Perez.

Hundreds of members of the UK's Zumba Instructor Network had gathered for a day of training led by international talent, unaware that one more dancer was waiting in the wings.

Cue Motsi Mabuse.

As Motsi stepped onto the stage, the room erupted. Bringing her trademark energy and powerhouse moves, she joined Beto and the Zumba team for a show-stopping performance that had the unsuspecting crowd dancing, cheering and calling for more.

Having spent decades competing professionally and judging television dance shows, Motsi swapped the judging panel for the dance floor, throwing herself into the party alongside the Zumba instructor community.

ZIN Academy is an educational and fitness event for Zumba instructors across Europe, featuring high-energy classes led by international presenters, professional training and networking opportunities. The event celebrates Zumba's unique blend of dance, fitness, music and community.

Fresh from the stage, Motsi said "Teaching a Zumba class to 500 professional instructors was such an incredible experience! I'm normally on the other side, watching, judging and giving feedback, so suddenly having 500 Zumba Instructors in front of me was something completely different.

She added "And let me tell you, they know what they're doing! So you have to bring the energy, give everything and just go for it. But that's exactly what I loved about it. The energy in that room was amazing. Everyone dancing, smiling, sweating and just enjoying the moment together. I absolutely loved it!"

Zumba creator Beto Perez said, "Being here in Manchester and dancing alongside so many incredible Zumba instructors is the perfect way to celebrate 25 years of Zumba. When we created Zumba, we never imagined it would grow into such a global community. It's truly amazing to see that, 25 years later, the energy and passion are still as strong as ever".

Motsi's connection with Zumba extends beyond ZIN Academy. As a passionate dancer, she has embraced the programme's energetic, inclusive approach to fitness, supporting the brand's efforts to inspire more people to discover the joy of dancing and movement through social campaigns.

Often described as "exercise in disguise", Zumba combines easy-to-follow choreography with Latin and world rhythms, turning a workout into a dance fitness party. Available across the UK, classes bring people of all abilities together to move, have fun and experience the physical and social benefits of group exercise.

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