German vertical PV specialist Next2Sun has warned that it may file for insolvency if it fails to secure sufficient funding through its current share offering in the coming days. The company, which develops vertical bifacial PV systems for agrivoltaics, solar parks and infrastructure applications, launched a capital increase on Aug. 24, seeking to raise up to €5 million ($5.7 million) to accelerate the development of its own projects and expand its business model. Next2Sun said on Sept. 18 that the offering had raised significantly less capital than expected. It has set Sept. 25, 2026, as the deadline ...

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