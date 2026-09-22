Renewable energy auctions can help to manage immediate supply chain shocks, according to a new report from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). The agency's latest report says renewable energy supply chains have been "a source of systemic vulnerability" through the 2020s with a series of overlapping shocks, most recently including the Strait of Hormuz crisis, raising costs, delaying projects and straining finances. The report says that while supply chain shocks can impact renewable energy auctions across different procurement stages, manifesting as undersubscription, lower actor ...

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