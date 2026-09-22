Ghana reached a cumulative installed PV capacity of 276.7 MW at the end of 2025, according to figures released by the country's Ministry of Energy and Green Transition in its updated Renewable Energy Master Plan (REMP) 2026-2030. Utility-scale PV plants accounted for 183.1 MW of the total, while distributed solar installations reached 86 MW and small-scale residential PV systems totaled 7.6 MW. Ghana's 183.1 MW of utility-scale solar capacity includes the 100 MW Bui solar complex, 28 MW of PV at Kaleo, the 20 MW BXC and 20 MW Meinergy plants, the 6.5 MW Lawra plant, 5 MW of floating PV at Bui ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...