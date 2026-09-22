Equity investment to accelerate ADE's growth across the UK and Europe

Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specialising in infrastructure and real assets, today announced that it is making an equity investment in AMPYR Distributed Energy ("ADE"), a distributed energy infrastructure platform launched in 2024 with AGP. AGP will retain an interest in ADE.

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ADE is a leading investor, owner, and operator of distributed energy assets across the UK and Europe. The company funds, builds, owns, and operates onsite renewable energy infrastructure for commercial and industrial customers. With a pipeline of over 1GW, ADE has contracted 250MW of renewable energy projects to date across 200 sites. With Stonepeak's support, ADE will have the additional capacity and expertise needed to launch new projects and accelerate development across the regions where it operates.

Hajir Naghdy, Senior Managing Director at Stonepeak, said: "Finding secure, reputable sources of distributed energy is becoming increasingly critical for businesses in Europe today. With its history of successful developments and transactions, diversified portfolio, strong cashflow, and actionable pipeline, we are confident that ADE is well-positioned to capitalize on these tailwinds. We look forward to building on our existing partnership with AGP across their business verticals including energy transition and sustainable community infrastructure through this investment and working closely with the ADE team to bring their business to the next level."

John Behan, CEO of AMPYR Distributed Energy, said: "Stonepeak investing into ADE is a significant milestone, and their investment is a testament to ADE's successful execution and increasing scale. Their backing, deep infrastructure and operational expertise, and long-term approach give us an exceptional platform for the next stage of our growth. I'm incredibly proud of what our team has built over the past two and a half years, with the support of AGP, and excited about what we can now achieve with Stonepeak.

"Businesses across Europe are moving to take control of their energy, cutting costs, securing supply and decarbonising operations. As such, demand for distributed energy has never been stronger. This investment gives us the firepower to meet that demand at scale, accelerate our pipeline, and help more businesses access affordable, reliable renewable energy."

Brad Hopkins, Partner and Co-Head of Energy at AGP, said: "We are very pleased to welcome Stonepeak as an investor in ADE alongside AGP. Their investment is a strong endorsement of the business and the progress the team has made since launch, and reflects our shared conviction in ADE's long-term growth.

"Distributed energy is an exciting and rapidly growing sector, with significant potential across the UK and Europe. We look forward to continuing to support the business alongside Stonepeak as it enters its next phase of growth."

The transaction is expected to close in the coming days. Ashurst Perkins Coie served as legal counsel to Stonepeak, and Corrs Chambers Westgarth served as legal counsel to AGP. Stifel acted as sole financial advisor to ADE.

About Stonepeak

Stonepeak is a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets with approximately $93 billion of assets under management. Through its investment in defensive, hard-asset businesses globally, Stonepeak aims to create value for its investors and portfolio companies, with a focus on downside protection and strong risk-adjusted returns. Stonepeak, as sponsor of private equity and credit investment vehicles, provides capital and committed partnership to grow investments in its target sectors, which include digital infrastructure, energy and energy transition, transport and logistics, and real estate. Stonepeak is headquartered in New York with offices in Houston, Washington, D.C., London, Hong Kong, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, Abu Dhabi, and Riyadh. For more information, please visit www.stonepeak.com.

About AMPYR Distributed Energy

AMPYR Distributed Energy (ADE) is one of Europe's leading distributed energy platforms. ADE funds, builds, owns and operates onsite renewable energy infrastructure for businesses across the UK and Europe. Through fully funded solutions delivered under long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), ADE helps organisations reduce energy costs, improve resilience and accelerate decarbonisation, with no upfront investment. Combining capital strength with local delivery expertise, ADE turns energy from a cost centre into a strategic advantage. For more information, see www.ampyrde.com.

About AGP

AGP Group is an independent global investor and manager that finances, develops and operates sustainable real assets across energy, digital and real estate. The company was founded in 2018 and has over 3.1 GW data centre capacity secured and 11.8 GW of clean energy assets operating or under development globally.

AGP incubates platforms with deep development expertise to build future proof assets. We bring capital and our global expertise to create these opportunities and partner with investors as we scale.

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Contacts:

For Stonepeak

Maya Brounstein

publicaffairs@stonepeak.com

+1 (646) 540-5225



For AMPYR

Max Jewell, Farrer Kane Co

maxjewell@farrerkane.com

+44 (0)7501 676 995



For AGP

Rachel Mornington-West

Rachel.mwest@agpgroup.com

+61 434 604 590