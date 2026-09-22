Treehouse Hotels: Treehouse Hotel Manchester is Branching Out

With a new rooftop restaurant, sky-high bars, premium suites, padel courts, and a wood-fired sauna, Treehouse Hotel's highly anticipated expansion offers even more reasons to gather and stay awhile.

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Treehouse Hotel Manchester is climbing higher. Following a headline-making debut in March 2025, the groundbreaking hotel from the one-of-a-kind hospitality brand created by Barry Sternlicht, Founder and Chairman of Starwood Hotels, is unveiling a major expansion. The hotel is introducing new rooftop destinations, a collection of premium suites that transform the property's upper levels into a magical escape high above the city, and more ways to gather, play, sweat, and reset. Now, Treehouse Hotel Manchester is more than a hotel: It's an urban resort where dining, nightlife, wellness, entertainment, and work all come together under one roof.

Perched on the 14th and 15th floors with sweeping city views, Treehouse's new food and drink destinations include Sister Moon from Chef Sam Grainger in collaboration with Luke Cowdrey and Justin Crawford, buzzy cocktail bar The Nest, and The Hideout, a speakeasy-style lounge. The expansion also introduces the next evolution of Treehouse Manchester's guest room experience with nine premium suites spread across the 11th and 12th floors. These spacious, residential-style hideaways are designed for families, special occasions, or anyone looking to stay awhile. Beyond the rooftop, guests can rally on The Pollen Club's covered padel courts and unwind at The Good Sauna Co.'s wood-fired outdoor sauna.

Located at the corner of Blackfriars Street and Deansgate, Treehouse Hotel Manchester combines Treehouse's signature spirit of curiosity and carefreedom with the creative pulse of one of the UK's most exciting cities. Since its 2025 opening, the property has become one of Manchester's most talked-about stays, with plenty going on from morning until late at night. Locals and guests come together for all-day dining, creative programming, and coworking at Pip, the lounge and bar from Chef Mary-Ellen McTague. Flix, the hotel's state-of-the-art cinema, hosts film screenings and special events, while an ever-changing calendar features music, art, workshops, and other happenings. At The Playground, Technogym equipment and classes ranging from high-energy group workouts to yoga and guided meditation keep everyone moving. Flexible meeting and event spaces accommodate intimate gatherings and celebrations for up to 400 guests. The latest additions build on that momentum, bringing even more excitement, atmosphere, after-dark magic, and opportunities for spontaneous moments of connection along the way.

"From the beginning, I imagined Treehouse as a place that feels more like a home than a hotel," says Barry Sternlicht, Founder and Chairman of Starwood Hotels. "As Treehouse Manchester grows, I love seeing new corners come to life, where people can gather, lose track of time, discover something unexpected, and leave with stories they'll want to tell."

Growing Up

The interiors of Treehouse Hotel Manchester's new floors are by House of Black, in partnership with the Starwood Hotels design team. Like a hidden world floating above the city, the new spaces are filled with reclaimed woods, patchwork textiles, pockets of greenery, found objects, and collected treasures that feel as though they've always belonged there. The eclectic art collection includes pressed flowers, mixed-media works, etched mirrors, and bespoke wallpaper.

Guests arriving on the newly unveiled upper floors will discover spaces that shift effortlessly from laid-back afternoons to candlelit dinners and late-night cocktails, all set against panoramic views of Manchester's skyline. The views are everywhere-even in the bathrooms. A lantern-lit terrace, lush greenery, and intimate nooks give the upper floors the atmosphere of a secret rooftop escape.

"Manchester has such an incredible creative and social energy, and Treehouse naturally grew out of that," says Raul Leal, CEO of Starwood Hotels. "With this expansion, Treehouse becomes a true urban resort, bringing together incredible dining and rooftop experiences with exceptional fitness and wellness, a state-of-the-art cinema, and flexible spaces to meet and gather. It's a place where you can spend the entire day, whether you're here to work, connect, unwind, or simply have a great time."

A Food and Drink Scene All Its Own

From the beginning, food and drink have been central to the Treehouse Manchester experience. Since opening, Pip has earned rave reviews and helped establish the hotel as a major player in the city's dining scene. Alongside seasonal, hyper-local dishes from award-winning Chef Mary-Ellen McTague, this all-day lounge and bar offers spaces to gather and co-work, plus a calendar of creative programming, from pickling classes to art workshops.

Now the story continues upward, with a rooftop collection of restaurants and bars made for great food, music, conversation, and unforgettable views. "The best hotel restaurants become part of the community," says Nicholas Demasi, Senior Vice President of Food & Beverage for Starwood Hotels. "That's always been our ambition at Treehouse Hotel Manchester. Every new venue has its own character, but they're all shaped by the city, the people who live here, and the creative spirit that makes Manchester unlike anywhere else."

The highly anticipated restaurant, Sister Moon, is the creation of Chef Sam Grainger alongside hospitality collaborators Luke Cowdrey and Justin Crawford. Known for acclaimed restaurants like Belzan in Liverpool, Grainger's approach is shaped by years spent exploring Southeast Asia, including its markets, kitchens, and rich food culture. Inspired by Grainger's time cooking with a local family in Thailand, Sister Moon combines British ingredients with Southeast Asian influences, smoky barbecue techniques, and dishes cooked over an open fire. Menu highlights include red prawn toast with red curry bisque, BBQ octopus with massaman curry, Singapore chilli crab and lobster baked noodles, and an 80-day-aged beef ribeye with black garlic and pepper.

Legendary DJ duo Cowdrey and Crawford (whose musical credits include Freight Island, Volta, and Electric Chair) are shaping the restaurant's social atmosphere. Flickering lanterns, trailing greenery, and warm woods create a striking backdrop. And with panoramic skyline views that rival any rooftop in the city, Sister Moon is poised to become one of Manchester's most coveted tables.

"We wanted Sister Moon to feel full of energy from the moment the first drink is poured until the last guest heads home," says Grainger. "It's a restaurant built around fire, flavour, music, and the kind of evenings you wish didn't have to end."

Sister Moon will also host a rotating calendar of happenings, from New Moon Suppers-intimate meals built around storytelling-to sound-and-taste pairing events that connect food, cocktails, and music in unexpected ways.

Cocktails in the Clouds: The Nest and The Hideout

Extending the rooftop experience is The Nest, Treehouse's new sky-high cocktail bar. Dramatic city views set the scene at The Nest, with plush seating, oversized lanterns, hanging greenery, and glowing candlelight. It's like an urban rooftop garden party, perfect for long evenings and music-fuelled nights out. An agave-led cocktail menu layers tropical fruits, fresh herbs, spices, and bright citrus, with signatures including the Green Mango Margarita with tequila, green mango, yuzu, and lime; the mezcal-based Smoked Cherry Harlem with cherry and ginger mead; and the Gold Light Spritz with gin, elderflower, prosecco, and lime leaf.

The space will come alive through rotating Skyline Takeovers, with guest DJs and curated residencies. Golden Hour Rituals will feature cocktails, special menus, and social moments timed to the changing light over the city, while Brand in Residence collaborations will introduce pop-ups and cultural partnerships with fashion, lifestyle, and creative brands.

Just above it all sits The Hideout, an intimate rooftop lounge that opens onto its own outdoor terrace. Quiet corners invite guests to linger late into the evening. Designed for private gatherings, surprise performances, curated dinner parties, and special events, The Hideout offers the secluded atmosphere of a hidden members' club in the sky.

Suites in the Sky

The hotel is also introducing nine new premium suites, including expansive Presidential Suites and flexible interconnecting accommodations ideal for families, groups, musicians and talent, and extended stays. Representing the next evolution of Treehouse Manchester's guest room experience, these hideaways offer a more spacious, residential-style experience with room to sleep, lounge, entertain, and settle in.

Designed as private retreats within the hotel, the suites feature layered textiles, reclaimed woods, collected details, and sweeping views across Manchester. Oversized living spaces, walk-in wardrobes, kitchenettes, dining areas, and reading nooks create spaces that feel equally suited to a celebratory weekend or a longer stay. Some suites can also be combined into larger private accommodations, offering added flexibility for families, groups, or anyone looking for a little more room to spread out.

Play, Sweat, Reset

The expansion also adds to Treehouse Hotel Manchester's already extensive wellness and recreation offerings. Manchester has embraced padel in a big way, and Treehouse guests can join the action with access to The Pollen Club's two panoramic courts, located right next to the hotel. Covered by a waterproof canopy, the courts keep the games going regardless of Manchester's famously unpredictable weather. Whether booking a lesson, joining a tournament, or simply rallying with friends, the club welcomes everyone from first-time players to seasoned competitors. On Friday evenings, Serve & Social turns the courts into an after-work hangout, with padel rallies, DJs, drinks, and food from Sister Moon.

Back at the hotel, The Playground, designed by fitness entrepreneurs Devon Levesque and Chris Howell of SBX, takes a social approach to fitness. Outfitted with state-of-the-art Technogym equipment, The Playground pairs individual workouts with a calendar of classes, from movement sessions and high-energy group workouts to sunset yoga and guided meditation. The Playground also offers memberships for Manchester locals.

When it's time to unwind, The Good Sauna Co.'s new outdoor space brings the Nordic tradition of hot-and-cold bathing to the heart of Manchester. Guests can move between a wood-fired Finnish sauna, cold plunge, and fresh air in a communal campfire area. Whether coming off a workout, a match on the padel courts, or a day exploring the city, it's a simple ritual perfect for slowing down and resetting.

Gather, Create, Connect

There's always something happening at Treehouse Manchester. The hotel's calendar is packed with ways to get involved, from weekly quiz nights to artist residencies, workshops, board games, pop-ups, and creative collaborations. Flix, the hotel's 43-seat state-of-the-art screening room, pairs 4K projection with Dolby Atmos sound so that guests can settle in for movie nights and film clubs. Pip hosts a changing lineup of events that gives people a reason to come back throughout the week.

Treehouse also puts its own spin on meetings and events. With flexible event spaces that can be adapted to suit the occasion and accommodate up to 400 guests, the hotel can host everything from meetings to private dinners, parties, and larger celebrations. The screening room at Flix offers a less conventional setting for presentations, private screenings, and intimate events, while Pip can be used for private dining and social gatherings.

The Treehouse Way

Treehouse Hotel Manchester was always intended to be more than just a place to sleep. Since opening, the hotel has become a gathering place for locals and visitors, a home for film screenings, music nights, creative collaborations, long dinners, rooftop cocktails, wellness experiences, and spontaneous moments of connection. With its newest additions, that vision comes fully to life, creating an urban resort with even more reasons to gather, linger, and discover something new.

For more information or to book a stay, visit treehousehotels.com/manchester.

ABOUT TREEHOUSE HOTELS

Treehouse Hotels is an imaginative lifestyle hospitality brand that celebrates carefreedom, creativity, and grown-up joy. Created by Barry Sternlicht, Founder and Chairman of Starwood Hotels and the visionary behind 1 Hotels and Baccarat Hotels, Treehouse is designed to be both a local hangout and a welcoming escape. Treehouse Hotel London debuted in 2019 to widespread acclaim, followed in 2025 by Treehouse Hotel Manchester and Treehouse Hotel Silicon Valley, the brand's first U.S. location. At Treehouse, imaginations can run wild and spaces are alive. Interiors feel collected and imperfect-layered, mismatched, lived-in-while locally inspired food and drink and unexpected experiences create plenty of reasons to gather, linger, and play. Starwood Hotels, an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, has announced that it will open its award-winning Treehouse Hotel in Brickell (Miami), Adelaide (Australia), Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), and Miami Beach. For more information, treehousehotels.com.

ABOUT STARWOOD HOTELS

Starwood Hotels, an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a sustainable hotel brand management company that operates 1 Hotels, a nature-inspired lifestyle brand that launched in 2015 with properties in South Beach (Miami) and Manhattan and includes Brooklyn Bridge (New York City), West Hollywood (Los Angeles), Toronto, San Francisco, Nashville, the Hanalei Bay (Kauai) flagship property, the brand's first European property in Mayfair (London), Seattle, Melbourne (Australia), Copenhagen, Tokyo and Austin (Texas) with projects in development in Cabo San Lucas (Mexico), Paris, Elounda Hills (Crete), Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), San Miguel de Allende (Mexico) and Hudson Valley (New York); Baccarat Hotels & Resorts, a luxury brand that made its debut in March 2015 with the opening of its flagship property in New York City, with projects under development in Rome, Dubai, Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Brickell (Miami), and the Maldives; and Treehouse Hotels, which premiered in London in 2019 and now includes Manchester (UK) and Silicon Valley (California), with projects under development in Brickell (Miami), Adelaide (Australia), Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), and Miami Beach. Leveraging its marketing, design, operational, and technological expertise, Starwood Hotels is the force behind some of the most groundbreaking and dynamic hotel brands in the world. Additional information can be found at starwoodhotels.com.

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